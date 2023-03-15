Wyoming Capitol-flag

The Wyoming flag flaps in the wind on Feb. 8, 2023, outside the Wyoming Capitol building in Cheyenne.

 Michael Smith/For the Laramie Boomerang

CASPER — Wyoming’s 2023 legislative session was a quiet one for energy.

Plenty of state lawmakers brought consequential energy bills to the table, like a $1 per megawatt-hour tax on solar farms, a tax on electric vehicle charging and a set of extensive new carbon capture requirements for coal plants. Nearly all of those bills fell short.

