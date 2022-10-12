Bear safety

Kyle Garrett of Wyoming Game and Fish visited fifth graders at Powell's Southside Elementary School on Oct. 4 to discuss bear identification and safety. Students learned to make noise, how to avoid conflict and how to use bear spray, among other things. The class had a scheduled trip to Yellowstone National Park, where they hoped to spot a bear at a safe distance. In this photo, Reece Oullette, from left, Legend Keefer, Tanner Quinterno and Charlie Arzaga practice with inert bear spray with the help of Garrett. 

 Braden Schiller/Powell Tribune

POWELL — The number of grizzly bear conflicts continues to trend lower this year, according to state officials. But they caution those recreating outdoors this fall to be wary of bears moving into lower altitudes while trying to fatten up prior to hibernation.

Preliminary data from the U.S. Geological Survey shows a total of 35 known grizzly bear mortalities so far this year in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.

