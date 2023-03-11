After bolting out of a dog park near their home at Laramie RV Resort, Misha sent her family into worry as they began to search for her.
Using posters, social media, drones and scent dogs they did everything to try and find her. After 19 long days, they got the call that she had been found and brought her home.
Misha is a Sloughi dog who lives with her owners Lora Becker and Robert Wysocki. She found her forever home a few years ago when they were looking to adopt an Australian Shepherd. After finding an Australian puppy, Ryder, they drove down to pick him up and discovered that the puppy was bonded to Misha, and they could not bring themselves to break the two apart.
“Misha had come from Iraq where she was a stray street dog in a combat zone and had PTSD from her time there, and Bob has PTSD,” Becker said when talking about Misha. “So he really wanted to take her too so we ended up with both of them.”
When on the streets in Iraq, Misha would run from people fearing they would shoot at her. After befriending a deployed military member, she was brought back to the United States through a program formerly called Operation Baghdad Pups, now called Patriot Pups.
When Misha escaped on Jan. 25 from the pet enclosure at her home RV park, her owners were immediately worried. They began by taking all the usual steps that people normally do.
“We both got in our cars and tried to follow. But it was already too late,” Becker said.
Seven days of searching results with no leads or success, they began feeling increasingly worried and reached out to a professional trapper, Trisha Anderson from Salt Lake City.
Anderson is one of the founders of Trusted Trappers, a volunteer organization that strives to assist people in finding and trapping their lost dogs. The first thing Anderson had them do was put out posters and contact a professional named Bill Doshe, who resides in Cody.
Doshe is CEO of Find911, a search and rescue company specializing in thermal drone searches and scent dogs.
With a seven-day head start for Misha and when the new team was assembled, everyone seemed to be losing hope.
“Initially, I thought it was a lost cause,” Doshe said. “But working with Trisha, Trusted Trappers and some of her team, they convinced me that it was worth a shot to go find this pup.”
The first thing Doshe begins with is to get his scent dog, Luca, out to find a direction of travel.
Luca is trained to follow the most recent living scent of the animal or person. After getting to Becker’s and Wysocki’s home and getting the initial direction, Doshe and Luca started their journey.
“The path that this dog was taken was phenomenal, to be honest,” Doshe said. “Luca was giving us that direction of travel, which I thought would really not go that far or maybe hang around the city of Laramie — just because food sources and things like that. But the further we got, I knew this dog was on a mission like she was headed somewhere.”
Misha ended up traveling nearly 26 miles west to the Wild Horse Ranch where her owners were building a home. Then the scent led them another 5 miles to a construction site with Luca and Doshe hot on Misha’s tail.
After covering all of Laramie with missing posters a few Domino Construction Inc. workers had seen those posters and called to tell Becker they had seen Misha. It was only a few miles from where Luca had led Doshe.
Catching Misha was easier than everyone anticipated. Anderson told Becker and Wysocki catching her after running would be hard because she is in flight mode.
“Dogs now see their own owner as a predator when they’re in-flight mode.” Anderson said. “Because their olfactory senses are shutting down they’re honing in on if it is dangerous first — they are deciding whether or not it’s safe and then they find their safe spaces where they can have water and eat food.”
Misha, on the other hand, was too tired to even run when they finally found her on Feb. 13. She allowed Wysocki to get just close enough to sit down and talk with her before picking her up and bringing her back to their truck.
“He just went over finally after talking to her for a while, picked her up, and brought her back to the car; and I gave her a hot dog, which she wolfed down like there was no tomorrow,” Becker said.
Once getting home from her 19-day journey, Misha had lost 20% of her 42-pound body weight. She was severely dehydrated and undernourished a veterinarian suggested bodily fluids and caloric intake. Anderson recommended they feed her slowly with starchy and nourishing foods that will build her weight back slowly such as chicken and rice. She has since gained some of the weight back and is still on the journey back to good health.