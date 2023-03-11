After bolting out of a dog park near their home at Laramie RV Resort, Misha sent her family into worry as they began to search for her.

Using posters, social media, drones and scent dogs they did everything to try and find her. After 19 long days, they got the call that she had been found and brought her home.

Rachel Finch is a University of Wyoming journalism intern with the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted by email at news@laramieboomerang.com.

