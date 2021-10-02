The two-track road is rough. I’m uneasy when it tilts and my truck tips toward the road edge. From there the terrain gives way to the drainage below.
I need to turn around, but there is no place to do so safely with thick sagebrush rising up on one side and the abyss on the other. I am relieved when the road flattens and opens up. Tracks indicate others also used this as a good turnaround spot.
Going on from here the road gets even worse. The downward grade steepens while the loose rocks increase in both size and number. Continuing in my truck is outside my comfort zone, but proceeding on foot is fine. I hop out and tell Dobby, my spunky Australian shepherd, to join me. He doesn’t need to be told twice and is out in a flash.
“Down there,” I tell Dobby and point the direction we’re headed. We continue on foot, Dobby checking out the scents and me taking baby steps to keep from slipping on the loose surface.
The road turns and I stop in awe. I experience a dopamine rush where I just stare in wonder.
“Oh my,” I tell Dobby. He just looks up at me, tilts his head in a manner that always makes me smile, then continues down the path, sniffing every shrub along the way.
The view is stunning. A 15-foot wide creek flows about 150 yards below. Craggy spires rise above. Along the narrow canyon corridor dark green limber pine mixes with golden aspen trees and multi-colored willows.
It is truly gorgeous.
I am exploring a project area about 20 miles from the small town of Atlantic City in the South Pass area. I spent the morning and most of the early afternoon checking out sagebrush prairie in my work as a wildlife biologist.
Essentially, I’m a paid observer, recording the flora and fauna I discover. On this project, I explore sagebrush prairie where occasional concrete markers indicate I am along the Oregon Trail.
Pronghorn eye me on high alert, ready to sprint away at the least hint of danger. I stop at a deteriorating cabin and wander in, walking cautiously on the rotting floor. I pause at the window, looking out and imagining what the settler might have seen every day.
The aspen trees are in their peak splendor with yellows, golds and even some reds. They also give me a dopamine tweak as I smile at the loveliness of these intense color patches.
Now I discover this hidden jewel — what I call a “hidey hole” — where Mother Nature offers a surprise. With the canyon extending only about a half mile, it would be easy to miss.
It’s like opening up a geode with gray rock on the outside and spectacular crystals on the inside.
Dobby hears the water below and dashes down the final 50 feet. I hear a plop and know he’s in the water, something he can’t resist. A minute later he rushes back to me in utter excitement and delight before turning back around, disappearing in the willows and, based on the sound of another splash, dunking back into the creek.
I wander the bank and Dobby returns with a real prize: a deer leg where the gleaming bone still retains bits of rotting flesh. It reeks. I finally convince Dobby to give it up in exchange for one of the dog biscuits I always keep in my pocket.
Eventually, we wander back up the creek and then scale the steep rocky road to return to the truck. Dobby hops in and I notice rusty burrs entangled in his fur. I look closer and discover dozens of these pesky prickly pods from wild licorice plants embedded in his fur. They’re smaller than cockleburs but are just as obnoxious.
That evening, when Dobby and I are camped in the shell of my truck, I pluck out all the burrs. Dobby acts like I’m torturing him and looks away in humiliation.
When finally done, I give Dobby a special treat: a piece of hot dog. He gobbles it quickly but still scoots away, having enough of my picking and pulling at his fur.
In spite of the burrs, finding the hidey hole was well worth it. I look forward to next time when I discover another of these jewels of the prairie and get another dopamine rush from the unexpected beauty.
The key to finding them is to just get out, wander around and just get lucky when a rough road turns into a gorgeous canyon.