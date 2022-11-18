Wreath photo updated

The Laramie Fire Department challenges residents to “Keep the wreath red” in 2019. A white light is added for every fire LFD responds to from Thanksgiving to New Year’s.

Next Thursday, an all red lighted wreath will appear at Fire Station 1 at 209 S. 4th St. The Laramie Fire Department is asking for the community’s help in keeping its color vibrant throughout the holiday season.

The decoration is part of a nationwide initiative to “Keep the Wreath Red” by preventing fires throughout the holiday season. Every time there is a local fire, one of the red light bulbs on the wreath will be replaced with a white one.

