...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM MST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below
zero.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
The Laramie Fire Department challenges residents to “Keep the wreath red” in 2019. A white light is added for every fire LFD responds to from Thanksgiving to New Year’s.
Next Thursday, an all red lighted wreath will appear at Fire Station 1 at 209 S. 4th St. The Laramie Fire Department is asking for the community’s help in keeping its color vibrant throughout the holiday season.
The decoration is part of a nationwide initiative to “Keep the Wreath Red” by preventing fires throughout the holiday season. Every time there is a local fire, one of the red light bulbs on the wreath will be replaced with a white one.
The program first started with a group of firefighters in Illinois in 1954 who wanted to encourage fire safety in their community, Laramie Fire Department spokesperson Justin Schleicher said.
He explained that in the winter fires are more prevalent because of risk factors like chimneys, Christmas trees, lights, wood burning stoves and turkey fryers, along with having more people in the household.
There are a variety of safety precautions people can take to mitigate these risks.
People should test their smoke detectors and consider changing the batteries if they did not do so during daylight savings time.
Decorators should throw away any holiday light strands that have cracked or frayed wires. It’s also important to ensure outdoor lights are used outdoors and indoor lights are used indoors, and don’t place cords under carpets or rugs.
People also should keep candles away from decorations and any other flammable materials.
Another important winter precaution is to ensure chimneys are clean and fireplaces and stoves are in working order before use. Wrapping paper and branches should not be burned in a fireplace due to their rapid and intense burning potential.