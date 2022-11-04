...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 PM MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Shirley Basin,
Central Carbon County, Laramie Valley, South Laramie Range and
South Laramie Range Foothills.
* WHEN...From 9 PM MDT Friday to 6 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Widespread strong crosswinds could create hazardous
travel for all motorists on Interstate 80 and north to south
oriented highways such as Highway 287...especially for light
weight and high profile vehicles...including light load semis
and those towing camper trailers.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing snow will be possible from the
recent snowfall that could reduce visibility and create slick
road conditions at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
The Laramie Fire Department is eligible to receive a federal grant through the American Rescue Plan Act that is being dispersed by the Wyoming Hospital Association in collaboration with the Wyoming Department of Health.
The Laramie Fire Department is eligible to receive a grant of $266,688 to help retain Emergency Medical Services staff.
With staff retention arising as a problem for first responders across the country, a bit of relief could come to Albany County agencies through the American Rescue Plan Act.
The Laramie Fire Department is eligible to receive a grant of $266,688 to help retain Emergency Medical Services staff, LFD Chief Dan Johnson said Tuesday during a Laramie City Council meeting.
The federal grant money is being dispersed by the Wyoming Hospital Association in collaboration with the Wyoming Department of Health. The state legislature allocated a total of $5 million to put toward stabilizing EMS services across the state, according to city documents.
Laramie’s portion of the money was determined through an audit of ambulance trip reports, Johnson said.
Once approved, the Laramie Fire Department will use its portion of the money to focus on retaining staff that already work there, Johnson said.
The department is required to follow guidelines that specify how the money is used, such as paying the funds directly to employees and supervisors and distributing the amounts equally.
Johnson said that while the department isn’t currently having problems finding enough employees, this issue has come up in the past and recruiting is an ongoing practice.
“People work for wages and they’re part of the job,” he said. “My hope is that this helps our workforce.”
The department received notification of their eligibility for the grant during the weekend and had to move quickly to get an approval from city council before the deadline.
City council unanimously approved the acceptance of the grant, and after a final approval from the Wyoming Hospital Association the money will be disbursed.
“We’re glad that this is something the department was able to take advantage of, and (it’s) well worth walking it on to make sure we meet the deadline,” Mayor Paul Weaver said.