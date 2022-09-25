Fire restrictions were removed on all National Forest System lands managed by the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland on Friday.
The restrictions were lifted because of increased fuel moisture and favorable weather forecasts for reduced wildfire potential as per a news release.
The areas include national forest and grassland in Garfield, Grand, Jackson, Moffat, Rio Blanco, and Routt counties in northwest Colorado; Albany, Campbell, Carbon, Converse, Crook, Natrona, Niobrara, Platte, and Weston counties in Wyoming.
Large wildfire activity has been less substantial this year compared to previous recent years, however late-season fires have become more common in the Rocky Mountain region. Hunters, campers, and all other forest visitors should exercise caution to reduce wildfire risk.
Campfire safety best practices include making sure that campfires are thoroughly extinguished before leaving a fire unattended. Even if your fire is a relatively small warming fire, the fire should be dead out before you leave the site.
Many areas across the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland remain in drought of varying levels of intensity.
More information also can be found on the website fs.usda.gov/mbr or social media channels: @FS_MBRTB on Twitter or @FSMBRTB on Facebook.
Also call 307-745-2300 or visit the Forest Supervisor’s Office and Laramie Ranger District at 2468 W. Jackson St. for local site-specific information.