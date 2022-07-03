One of Laramie’s most anticipated weeks of the summer is approaching, and Fourth of July is coming along with it.
This year, the Laramie community will continue with two annual events to celebrate Independence Day: Freedom Has a Birthday and the Fire in the Sky fireworks display.
The fun will start at 10 a.m. in Washington Park with the 30th Freedom Has a Birthday event. A play zone, bungee trampoline, inflatable obstacle course, free ice cream are just some of the attractions that draw thousands to the event.
On the Hook Fish and Chips, Flaco’s Tacos and Altitude Ice are among 15 vendors that plan to sell concessions throughout the event. There will also be more than 75 informational booths situated throughout the park.
The Laramie Municipal Band will perform at the bandshell at 10 a.m., followed by a lineup of other local bands on two additional stages.
Laramie Fire Department will have a “hose down” at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Fire in the Sky
Once America’s “birthday party” winds down around 4 p.m., celebrators will have time to rest before a fireworks show begins at 10 p.m.
Pyrotechnician David Akers will launch his 32nd annual display in Laramie from an area near 22nd Street and Armory Road. The show will include 301 aerial shells that measure in at 3-8 inches in diameter, according to a press release from the city.
The display will be visible from throughout the city, including in nearby Washington, Kiowa, Scout, Harbon and LaPrele parks and the UW campus.
The city has established a 600-foot safety radius around the area to protect spectators from fireworks debris.
“Portions of N. 22nd Street, Armory Road, and Television Road will be closed prior to the display because of their proximity to the drop zone,” the press release says. “22nd Street will be closed between Willett Drive and Harney Street. Armory Road will be closed west from Television Road to 22nd Street. Television Road will be closed from the intersection at Armory Road north to Harney Street. Harney Street will be closed from Television Road to 22nd Street.”
Parking will be restricted along Harney Street between Television Road and N. 22nd Street, the press release says. People should also avoid the areas of the Laramie Soccer Association field, University of Wyoming recreation field and the parking lot north of the American Heritage Center.