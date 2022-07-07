Independence Day weekend brought multiple fireworks calls and some impaired driving calls to law enforcement.

Laramie Police Department received five possible impaired driving calls and 30 fireworks calls between Friday and Monday, according to call records.

The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to one fireworks call and two possible impaired driving calls. One was a crash with no injuries, Sheriff Aaron Appelhans said.

He explained that fireworks are legal in the county because there are no fire restrictions, but they are not allowed in Laramie city limits.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus