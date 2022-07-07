Fireworks, impaired driving reports from holiday weekend By Boomerang Staff Jul 7, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Independence Day weekend brought multiple fireworks calls and some impaired driving calls to law enforcement.Laramie Police Department received five possible impaired driving calls and 30 fireworks calls between Friday and Monday, according to call records.The Albany County Sheriff’s Office responded to one fireworks call and two possible impaired driving calls. One was a crash with no injuries, Sheriff Aaron Appelhans said.He explained that fireworks are legal in the county because there are no fire restrictions, but they are not allowed in Laramie city limits. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fireworks Laramie Impaired Driving Laramie Acso Lpd Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest e-Edition Laramie Boomerang To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.