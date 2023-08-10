Fishing report

Regional Overview

The cool temperatures that started the week give way to warmer weather going into the weekend. It won’t be blistering hot — as can happen in August — but pleasant and a great time to get outside for an array of activities. Angling at the lower elevations remains best early and late in the day, while it is decent all day long in the high country. It is also that time of year for the Perseid meteor shower. This very active annual shower peaks August 12 and 13. With the moon at only 10%, the viewing should be excellent if the sky is clear. The best time to look for meteors is in the pre-dawn hours, so it pays to be an early riser.

