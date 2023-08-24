Regional Overview
Afternoon thunderstorms return, with conditions turning rather soggy Friday. That might be a good day to work on tying some flies instead of tossing a line. Just where the rain might fall in earnest is still fuzzy. Much of the moisture from Hurricane Hilary funneled to the north. This new storm comes from the Gulf of Mexico and could circle up and come into much of Wyoming, with some heavy showers in southeast Wyoming. The actual path of the heaviest moisture is still only a guess, so check the forecast if outdoor activities are planned for Friday into early Saturday. By Sunday, the skies should clear, with a return to just a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.
Ranking Categories
H (One fish): To ensure fish dinner go to the local grocery store
HHHHH (Five fish): Toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
HH½
The buzz: The fishing is good at both Granite and Crystal reservoirs, but slow at North Crow. The Antelope Dash trail race takes off from the Aspen Grove trailhead starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, with runners opting for a 4- or 8-mile course. Cheer them on if you see runners out on the trail. There is a cyanobacterial bloom advisory at the west causeway of Granite Reservoir. It’s best to avoid that area for now.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Salmon eggs
Panther Martins
Bead head prince nymphs
Scuds
Chironomids
Copper Johns
Woolly buggers
Sloans and Absarraca lakes
HH½
The buzz: The fishing is good, especially early and late when the heat is on in the middle of the day.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Powerbait
Salmon eggs
Adams
Copper Johns
Renegades
Pole Mountain
HHH
The buzz: The beaver ponds continue to offer some excellent action. Some of the ponds are getting low, but those with good water levels offer lively fishing. Moss and other surface vegetation can be problematic in many of the ponds for those with poor aim.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Elk hair caddis
Parachute Adams
Ants
Beetles
Zug bugs
Hare’s ears
Laramie Plains lakes
HH
The buzz: The fishing is fair to good across the basin. The action at Alsop picked up, and is best late in the day. Twin Buttes and Meeboer are also fishing well, but there is a cyanobacterial bloom advisory at the south-central ramp at Twin Buttes. The rest of the reservoir is fine. There’s also a bloom at Leazenby Lake. Avoid going there with a dog, since the algae can be harmful to pets.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
Parachute Adams
Soft hackle hare’s ears
Elk hair caddis
Goddard caddis
Stimulators
Laramie River
HH
The buzz: The river is low, but the fishing is fairly good. Aim for the deep holes late or early in the day.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Parachute Adams
Stimulators
Grey drakes
Mosquitoes
Vanilla buggers
Pheasant tails
Snowy Range
HHH
The buzz: The high country continues to offer good fishing, with nice action throughout the day. Rob Roy Reservoir is on the slow side, but best for those out in boats. Lake Owen has lots of fish rising, but the catching is slow. Douglas Creek, as it exits Rob Roy, is a good bet this time of year.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Bead head prince nymphs
Muddler minnows
Copper Johns
Lightning bugs
Foam ants
Stimulators
Hot head leeches
North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley
HH
The buzz: The upper reaches of the North Platte River are running low, as is the Encampment River. Aim for the deeper pools or toss a line early or late in the day.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Parachute Adams
Green drakes
Bead head prince nymphs
Stonefly nymphs
Trico spinners
North Platte River – Grey Reef
HHH
The buzz: The fishing continues to be very good, but it has slowed recently. Moss is problematic in some areas. As overnight temperatures cool, the fishing should take off. Grasshoppers are the ticket in the middle of the day.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
San Juan worms
Copper Johns
Elk hair caddis
Parachute Adams
Trico spinners
Grasshoppers
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
HHH
The buzz: The Mile is running clear, and the fishing is good to very good. The flow is around 1,400 cubic feet per second, but can fluctuate with downstream power needs.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Golden stones
Caddis
Midges
Rock worms
Hothead leeches
San Juan worms
Scuds
Wheatland Reservoir No. 3
HH
The buzz: The fishing is good for those out on boats, but the bank fishing is problematic due to the cyanobacteria bloom. Anglers report it is quite noticeable along the bank, especially near the boat ramp. There’s still plenty of fishing, but anglers need to be aware of the possible hazard.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Bead head prince nymphs
Black or olive woolly buggers
Squirrel leeches
San Juan worms
Glendo
HH½
The buzz: The fishing is slow, as is typical this time of year. Going into September, the fishing typically picks up with the cooler weather. There’s a new boat ramp for those wanting to explore the Wetlands Area southeast of Two Moon Campground. The ramp is suitable for kayaks, canoes and paddle boards.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Bottom bouncers
Crank baits
Jigging spoons
Grayrocks Reservoir
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is quite good, with the best action early and late. A few walleye and bass are also being taken in the middle of the day.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Hawk Springs
HH½
The buzz: Both the walleye and catfish action continues to improve. Go early or late in the day for the best results.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Blood baits (for catfish in the liver and beef flavors)
Cheese
Reservoir levels
Alcova: 98% full
Boysen: 93.9% full
Guernsey: 59.8% full
Glendo: 50.6% full
Grey Reef: 79.4% full
Keyhole: 70.2% full
Pathfinder: 62.5% full
Seminoe: 74.5% full
River flows
North Platte River at Northgate: 139 cubic feet per second
North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 283 cfs
North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 1,400 cfs
North Platte River at Grey Reef: 1,318 cfs
Encampment River near town of Encampment: 56 cfs
Laramie River near Laramie: 35 cfs
Boat ramp openings
Glendo Reservoir: All ramps are open except Elk Horn.
Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are open.
