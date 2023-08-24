Fishing report

Regional Overview

Afternoon thunderstorms return, with conditions turning rather soggy Friday. That might be a good day to work on tying some flies instead of tossing a line. Just where the rain might fall in earnest is still fuzzy. Much of the moisture from Hurricane Hilary funneled to the north. This new storm comes from the Gulf of Mexico and could circle up and come into much of Wyoming, with some heavy showers in southeast Wyoming. The actual path of the heaviest moisture is still only a guess, so check the forecast if outdoor activities are planned for Friday into early Saturday. By Sunday, the skies should clear, with a return to just a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

