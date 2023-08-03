Regional Overview
Monsoon season is a term typically associated with Africa, not Wyoming. Yet, we also have a monsoon season, as the weather this week proves.
The potential for showers and scattered thunderstorms increases most afternoons. Some of those have the potential to bring heavy rainfall. Such downpours could result in flash flooding, and need to be taken seriously by anyone outside, especially anglers on streams and creeks, where flows can increase quickly.
Temperatures will be cooler, but the best fishing is still early and late in the day, when the fish are more active. A hazard that crops up this time of year is the occurrence of cyanobacterial blooms. These algal blooms can be harmful to both people and animals, although they don’t bother fish. Current bloom advisories in southeast Wyoming are issued for Leasenby Lake and Wheatland Reservoir No. 3.
Ranking Categories
H (One fish): To ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store.
HHHHH (Five fish): Toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky.
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good to very good at both Crystal and Granite reservoirs, but slower at North Crow. The best action is early or late in the day.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Powerbait
Kastmasters (gold blades)
Prince nymphs
Mosquitoes
Copper Johns
Pheasant tails
Scuds
Sloans and Absarraca lakes
HH½
The buzz: The action is still on the slow side in the middle of the day, but not bad early and late. The catfish action picked up at Sloans Lake.
Suggested bait, lures and flies :
Worms
Powerbait
Salmon eggs
Assorted spinners
Pole Mountain
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good, although moss growth is a problem on the shallower ponds. The deeper ponds offer great brook trout action, where the fish may not be big, but they make up for their lack of size by their feisty fight.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Olive and orange scuds
Olive hare’s ears
Prince nymphs
Elk hair caddis
Yellow humpies
Royal wulff
Laramie Plains lakes
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good across the basin. The best action at Lake Hattie is via boat, with anglers hauling in rainbows, as well as some brown trout, kokanee salmon and perch. The action is slow at Gelatt, but fairly lively at Twin Buttes.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Chartreuse Powerbait
Panther martins
Goddard caddis
Stimulators
Partridge caddis
Hornbergs
Laramie River
HH
The buzz: The river is low, but the fishing is good when there’s cloud cover to cool things off. The flow could be cloudy for a few days with the recent rain showers.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
Panther martins
Flack back pheasant tails
Cicadas
Grasshoppers
Foam beetles
Halfbacks
Snowy Range
HHH½
The buzz: The fishing is excellent across the Medicine Bow Mountains. The action is good at Lake Owen and also for those out in boats at Rob Roy Reservoir. Creeks and streams are also fishing well. The high-elevation lakes are also a hot spot with angling throughout the day.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Parachute Adams
Royal trude
Royal wulff
Red and black foam ants
Flying ants
Foam beetles
North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley
HH
The buzz: The flow is down to 232 cubic feet per second at Northgate, which is nearly the same as this time last year. These low levels offer excellent dry fly action, with pale morning duns and hatches of tricos and midges. The Encampment River is also low, with decent angling in the mornings.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Stonefly nymphs
Pale morning dun nymphs
Copper Johns
Flashback pheasant tails
Foam beetles
Antron caddis
North Platte River – Grey Reef
HHH
The buzz: The fishing remains very good with the flow at 2,200 cubic feet per second, a slight increase from last week. While there is excellent blue-winged olive mayfly action, the fish are picky. Bring a good assortment of flies to find something that works.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Pale morning dun nymphs
Yellow Sallies
Hot head leeches
Squirrel leeches
Halo midges
Goddard caddis
Red copper Johns
Trico spinners
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
HH½
The buzz: The action is on the slow side, but anglers report plenty of elbowroom. Aim for the water edges and slow water for the best results.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Golden stones
Blue-winged olives
Rock worms
Scuds
San Juan worms
Parachute Adams
Wheatland Reservoir No. 3
HH½
The buzz: The fishing is fair to good, with the best action in the evenings. A cyanobacterial bloom advisory is in effect for the reservoir for the fourth consecutive year. Avoid contact with water in areas where the algae are dense and form scums.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Bead head prince nymphs
Black or olive woolly buggers
Squirrel leeches
San Juan worms
Glendo
HHH
The buzz: The walleye fishing is good, while the catfish action is very good. The water level is easing back up following the completion of the annual downstream silt run.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Bottom bouncers
Leeches (jigging)
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses
Crankbaits
Grayrocks Reservoir
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good early and late, but slow in the middle of the day. The reservoir is fairly popular on the weekends. Get there early if you plan to camp overnight.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Hawk Springs
HH
The buzz: The walleye action is slow. Catfish fishers continue to do well, especially near the dam.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Blood baits (for catfish in the liver and beef flavors)
Cheese
Reservoir levels
Alcova: 98.2% full
Boysen: 95.6% full
Guernsey: 18.2% full
Glendo: 73.1% full
Grey Reef: 80.6% full
Keyhole: 70.4% full
Pathfinder: 64.7% full
Seminoe: 79.1% full
River flows
North Platte River near Colorado state line: 232 cubic feet per second
North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 506 cfs
North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 1,751 cfs
North Platte River at Grey Reef: 2,200 cfs
Encampment River near town of Encampment: 57 cfs
Laramie River: 58 cfs
Boat ramp openings
Glendo Reservoir: All ramps are open except Elkhorn.
Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters