Regional Overview
The weather for the rest of the week and into the Labor Day weekend looks great for getting outdoors. Temperatures warm up, but not too much. Thundershowers might crop up in the afternoons along with breezes. By Sunday those thunderstorms become more numerous, but still quite pleasant for tossing a line or taking a hike. A change to cooler conditions is likely on Monday, finishing the Labor Day Holiday with a hint of fall.
Ranking Categories
H (One fish): to ensure fish dinner go to the local grocery store
HHHHH (Five fish): toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good and is expected to take off even more when cooler weather arrives Monday. It’s an excellent time of year to enjoy some late season camping with more elbowroom. There is a cyanobacterial bloom advisory at the west causeway of Granite Reservoir.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
Panther martin spinners
Renegades
Adams
Halfbacks
Midges
Ants
Sloans and Absarraca lakes
HH½
The buzz: The fishing is good with even some nice action in the middle of the day when there’s cloud cover.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Powerbait
Salmon eggs
Adams
Copper Johns
Renegades
Pole Mountain
HHH
The buzz: The fishing action is fairly lively for the ponds that have good water levels. Plan to hike to the more remote ponds for the best action and a little solitude, especially as visitor numbers tick up with the holiday weekend.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Orange scuds
Lightning bugs
Bead head prince nymphs
Grasshoppers
Renegade
Adams
Laramie Plains lakes
HH½
The buzz: The fishing picked up across the basin with the cooler weather. The action is good at Meebour where the fish stocked this spring are getting some size. The action is also good at Twin Buttes, but there is a cyanobacterial bloom advisory at the south-central ramp. For those willing to take a bit of a drive, there is good action is at Diamond Lake.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Bead head prince nymphs
Bead head hare’s ears
Hot head leeches
Snapping craw
Gisha girl
Circus peanut
Laramie River
HH½
The buzz: The river is running clear with good flow for this time of year. Head to Woods Landing and Jelm for the best action.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Parachute Adams
Stimulators
Grey drakes
Mosquitoes
San Juan worms
Bead head prince nymphs
Snowy Range
HHH½
The buzz: The fishing is good to very good all across the Medicine Bow Mountains. Conditions are wet and muddy at the higher elevations. Both Lake Owen and Rob Roy Reservoir are fishing well.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Panther martins
Elk hair caddis
Miracle mile peanut
Vanilla buggers
Bead head zug bugs
North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley
HH½
The buzz: The river is running clear. There’s a slight increase in flow with the onset of fall when the cottonwood trees tend to take up less water. Anglers report good to very good action on both rivers.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Parachute Adams
Trico spinners
Royal wulff
Stimulator
Partridge caddis
Elk hair caddis
Ants
Beetles
North Platte River – Grey Reef
HHH½
The buzz: The water level remains steady around 1,000 cubic feet per second. Moss is problematic in some areas, requiring some good aim when casting. Grasshoppers are the ticket in the middle of the day.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
San Juan worms
Copper Johns
Squirrel nymphs
Hare’s ears
Elk hair caddis
Parachute Adams
Trico spinners
Grasshoppers
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
HHH
The buzz: The Mile is fishing well. The area is a great option with more elbowroom compared to the Reef. Flows are around 1,400 cubic feet per second, making for good wading conditions.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Pat’s rubber legs
Red and purple San Juan worms
Purple Q-tips
Flash bang midges
Hoppers
Tricos
Bread n’ butter buggers
Circus peanuts
Wheatland Reservoir No. 3
HH
The buzz: The fishing is on the slow side with the water level low. An algal bloom is reported at the reservoir and it is most prominent in protected areas. Just keep an eye out to avoid areas where the algae are present.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Marshmallows
Woolly worms and buggers (brown, black or olive)
Adams
Halfbacks
Midges
Ants
Glendo
HH½
The buzz: The water level continues to drop at Glendo, as is typical this time of year. An algal bloom advisory is still in place and is expected to remain until fall brings cooler temperatures. Be on the lookout, but if you don’t see any blooms the water is safe for people and pets.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Bottom bouncers
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses
Shad raps in perch and shad
Crankbaits
Blood baits (for catfish in the liver and beef flavors)
Vertical jigging
Grayrocks Reservoir
HH½
The buzz: The walleye fishing is picking up, but remains on the slow side in the middle of the day. Those angling for catfish are having decent action using blood baits.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Blood baits for catfish (chicken, liver, beef and cheese flavors)
Hawk Springs
HH½
The buzz: Both the walleye and catfish action continues to improve. Go early or late in the day for the best results.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Blood baits (for catfish in the liver and beef flavors)
Cheese
Reservoir levels
Alcova: 98.1% full
Boysen: 92.3% full
Guernsey: 62.5% full
Glendo: 41.8% full
Grey Reef: 81.8% full
Keyhole: 69.7% full
Pathfinder: 62.3% full
Seminoe: 73.1% full
River flows
North Platte River at Northgate: 256 cubic feet per second
North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 406 cfs
North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 1,400 cfs
North Platte River at Grey Reef: 1,000 cfs
Encampment River near town of Encampment: 67 cfs
Laramie River near Laramie: 74 cfs
Boat ramp openings
Glendo Reservoir: The Marina and Whiskey Gulch ramps are open.
Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters