Regional Overview
A typical summer daily weather cycle is in store for the region on into and through the Fourth of July holiday weekend. That means the days start out on the cool side, warming and then clouding over in the afternoon with a chance for thunderstorms. Temperatures warm, turning even hot in some areas. Breezes kick up today with arrival of a cold front, but ease heading into the weekend. The chance of evening showers persists through the Fourth of July, so keep an eye to the sky since some of the storms could bring strong winds, lightning and even hail.
Ranking Categories
H (One fish): to ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store
HHHHH (Five fish): toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good at Crystal and Granite reservoirs, but a little slower at North Crow Reservoir. The mountain biking and hiking trails are in prime shape for this Fourth of July holiday.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Powerbait
Pheasant tails
Prince nymphs
Soft hackles
Royal wulff
Parachute Adams
Red copper Johns
Sloans and Absarraca lakes
HH
The buzz: The fishing is fair to good and continues to improve at both lakes. The best action is early or late in the day with the warm weather.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Powerbait
Marshmallows
Pole Mountain
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is very good for catching small but lively brook trout. It’s a popular place, though, so plan to hike if you want some solitude, especially with the holiday weekend.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Elk hair caddis
Prince nymphs
Hare’s ears
Zug bugs
Copper Johns
Stimulators
Laramie Plains lakes
HH½
The buzz: The fishing is good across the basin. The hot spots are Meeboer, Gelatt and Twin Buttes. It is slower at Lake Hattie, but anglers report catching some nice ones even if it takes a while. Alsop Lake is also doing well. Remember the bug spray since the Laramie Basin is known for its intense mosquito swarms this time of year, and this year is no exception.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Kastmasters
Bead head prince nymphs
Vanilla buggers
Damselfly nymphs
Bead head hare’s ears
Thin mints
Burgin bugger (olive)
Laramie River
HH½
The buzz: The river flow dropped considerably and the fishing is fair to good. The best action is closer to Laramie where the flow has cleared.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Kastmasters
Grey drakes
Elk hair caddis
Gnat griffiths
Pat’s rubber legs
Woolly buggers
Copper Johns
Snowy Range
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is quite good at Lake Owen, and slower at Rob Roy Reservoir. There is also nice action along Douglas Creek. High elevation lakes are open, but there could be lingering ice here and there at the highest elevations. Anglers report good action at Libby Lake, Mirror Lake, Lake Marie and both Brooklyn lakes. Campgrounds continue to open for the season, including the North Fork, Nash Fork and Rob Roy campgrounds in the Snowy Range.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
Daredevils
Parachute Adams
Mosquitos
Elk hair caddis
Hornbergs
Thin mints
Bead head prince nymphs
North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley
HH½
The buzz: The flow continues to ease, although the angling is still slow. The Encampment River dropped considerably, and the action there should really take off as the water clears.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Pat’s rubber legs
Elk hair caddis
San Juan worms
Sparkle worms
Bead head prince nymphs
Possie buggers
Thin mints
Caddis
North Platte River – Grey Reef
HH½
The buzz: The fishing is steady, neither hot nor cold. The flow bumped up to around 3,000 cubic feet per second, making it a little tricky to wade in the river to cast a line.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Kastmasters
Barr’s emergers
Sparkle worms
Hothead leeches
Squirmy worms
San Juan worms
Pale morning duns
Blue-winged olive nymphs
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good to very good at the Mile. The flow is steady at 1,500 cubic feet per second.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Panther martins
Trout Kastmaster lures
Rooster tails
Egg patterns
Small nymphs
Pat’s rubber legs
Goldies
Red flossy worms
Wheatland Reservoir No. 3
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good with the best action for those out on boats rather than casting from the bank. Winds should be down after today, which is a big enjoyment factor on this reservoir that has nary a tree in sight.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Powerbait (orange, green)
Cyclone lures
Rapala shad raps
Bead head prince nymphs
Chironomids
Glendo
HHH
The buzz: The bite is on for walleye with anglers doing very well, especially in the mornings and evenings. Bring a bicycle or the hiking shoes to enjoy the trails that are in excellent shape. It’s silt run time again at Guernsey Reservoir starting July 5. That means there will be a rapid decline in water levels at that reservoir and, near the end of the month, refilling using water released from Glendo Reservoir.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Leeches (jigging)
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses and bottom bouncers
Rapala spinners (perch and minnow patterns)
Hawk Springs Reservoir
HH
The buzz: The action is on the slow side. There’s a lot of recreational activity in the form of jet skis during the heat of the day so it’s best to toss a line early or late.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses
Blood baits (for catfish – in the liver, chicken, shad flavors)
Grayrocks
HH½
The buzz: The walleye fishing is good, but slow in the middle of the day. Anglers also report catching bass and black crappies.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses
Stink baits (catfish – chicken, liver flavors)
Various jigs (crappie and bass)
Reservoir levels
Alcova: 97.9% full
Boysen: 97.4% full
Guernsey: 59.0% full
Glendo: 76.9% full
Grey Reef: 87.1% full
Keyhole: 71.1% full
Pathfinder: 61.8% full
Seminoe: 52.9% full
River flows
North Platte River at Northgate: 972 cubic feet per second
North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 1,830 cfs
North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 1,515 cfs
North Platte River at Grey Reef: 2,997 cfs
Encampment River near town of Encampment: 289 cfs
Encampment River at Hog Park: 184 cfs
Laramie River near Laramie: 141 cfs
Boat ramp openings
Glendo Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are open.