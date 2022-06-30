Fishing report

Regional Overview

A typical summer daily weather cycle is in store for the region on into and through the Fourth of July holiday weekend. That means the days start out on the cool side, warming and then clouding over in the afternoon with a chance for thunderstorms. Temperatures warm, turning even hot in some areas. Breezes kick up today with arrival of a cold front, but ease heading into the weekend. The chance of evening showers persists through the Fourth of July, so keep an eye to the sky since some of the storms could bring strong winds, lightning and even hail.

Ranking Categories

H (One fish): to ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store

HHHHH (Five fish): toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky

Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is good at Crystal and Granite reservoirs, but a little slower at North Crow Reservoir. The mountain biking and hiking trails are in prime shape for this Fourth of July holiday.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Powerbait

Pheasant tails

Prince nymphs

Soft hackles

Royal wulff

Parachute Adams

Red copper Johns

Sloans and Absarraca lakes

HH

The buzz: The fishing is fair to good and continues to improve at both lakes. The best action is early or late in the day with the warm weather.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Powerbait

Marshmallows

Pole Mountain

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is very good for catching small but lively brook trout. It’s a popular place, though, so plan to hike if you want some solitude, especially with the holiday weekend.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Worms

Elk hair caddis

Prince nymphs

Hare’s ears

Zug bugs

Copper Johns

Stimulators

Laramie Plains lakes

HH½

The buzz: The fishing is good across the basin. The hot spots are Meeboer, Gelatt and Twin Buttes. It is slower at Lake Hattie, but anglers report catching some nice ones even if it takes a while. Alsop Lake is also doing well. Remember the bug spray since the Laramie Basin is known for its intense mosquito swarms this time of year, and this year is no exception.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Kastmasters

Bead head prince nymphs

Vanilla buggers

Damselfly nymphs

Bead head hare’s ears

Thin mints

Burgin bugger (olive)

Laramie River

HH½

The buzz: The river flow dropped considerably and the fishing is fair to good. The best action is closer to Laramie where the flow has cleared.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Worms

Kastmasters

Grey drakes

Elk hair caddis

Gnat griffiths

Pat’s rubber legs

Woolly buggers

Copper Johns

Snowy Range

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is quite good at Lake Owen, and slower at Rob Roy Reservoir. There is also nice action along Douglas Creek. High elevation lakes are open, but there could be lingering ice here and there at the highest elevations. Anglers report good action at Libby Lake, Mirror Lake, Lake Marie and both Brooklyn lakes. Campgrounds continue to open for the season, including the North Fork, Nash Fork and Rob Roy campgrounds in the Snowy Range.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Salmon eggs

Daredevils

Parachute Adams

Mosquitos

Elk hair caddis

Hornbergs

Thin mints

Bead head prince nymphs

North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley

HH½

The buzz: The flow continues to ease, although the angling is still slow. The Encampment River dropped considerably, and the action there should really take off as the water clears.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Pat’s rubber legs

Elk hair caddis

San Juan worms

Sparkle worms

Bead head prince nymphs

Possie buggers

Thin mints

Caddis

North Platte River – Grey Reef

HH½

The buzz: The fishing is steady, neither hot nor cold. The flow bumped up to around 3,000 cubic feet per second, making it a little tricky to wade in the river to cast a line.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Kastmasters

Barr’s emergers

Sparkle worms

Hothead leeches

Squirmy worms

San Juan worms

Pale morning duns

Blue-winged olive nymphs

North Platte River – Miracle Mile

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is good to very good at the Mile. The flow is steady at 1,500 cubic feet per second.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Panther martins

Trout Kastmaster lures

Rooster tails

Egg patterns

Small nymphs

Pat’s rubber legs

Goldies

Red flossy worms

Wheatland Reservoir No. 3

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is good with the best action for those out on boats rather than casting from the bank. Winds should be down after today, which is a big enjoyment factor on this reservoir that has nary a tree in sight.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Powerbait (orange, green)

Cyclone lures

Rapala shad raps

Bead head prince nymphs

Chironomids

Glendo

HHH

The buzz: The bite is on for walleye with anglers doing very well, especially in the mornings and evenings. Bring a bicycle or the hiking shoes to enjoy the trails that are in excellent shape. It’s silt run time again at Guernsey Reservoir starting July 5. That means there will be a rapid decline in water levels at that reservoir and, near the end of the month, refilling using water released from Glendo Reservoir.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Leeches (jigging)

Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses and bottom bouncers

Rapala spinners (perch and minnow patterns)

Hawk Springs Reservoir

HH

The buzz: The action is on the slow side. There’s a lot of recreational activity in the form of jet skis during the heat of the day so it’s best to toss a line early or late.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Leeches

Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses

Blood baits (for catfish – in the liver, chicken, shad flavors)

Grayrocks

HH½

The buzz: The walleye fishing is good, but slow in the middle of the day. Anglers also report catching bass and black crappies.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Leeches

Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses

Stink baits (catfish – chicken, liver flavors)

Various jigs (crappie and bass)

Reservoir levels

Alcova: 97.9% full

Boysen: 97.4% full

Guernsey: 59.0% full

Glendo: 76.9% full

Grey Reef: 87.1% full

Keyhole: 71.1% full

Pathfinder: 61.8% full

Seminoe: 52.9% full

River flows

North Platte River at Northgate: 972 cubic feet per second

North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 1,830 cfs

North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 1,515 cfs

North Platte River at Grey Reef: 2,997 cfs

Encampment River near town of Encampment: 289 cfs

Encampment River at Hog Park: 184 cfs

Laramie River near Laramie: 141 cfs

Boat ramp openings

Glendo Reservoir: All ramps are open.

Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are open.

Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.

Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are open.

