Fishing report

Regional Overview

After a rather extended period of rain and drizzle, warmer and drier conditions arrived and continue through the weekend. Temperatures will be warmer, but still seasonably cool for a couple more days. Expect afternoon showers, rather than the threat of rain all day. With the warming temperatures, the runoff picks up, making some of the rivers and streams too swift and muddy for much angling and wade fishing. The best bets now are reservoirs and lakes; rivers where dams control the flow, or tailwaters, are also a good option this time of year.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus