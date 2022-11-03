Fishing report

A fisherman in a canoe is silhouetted against the blazing orange sky of a setting sun.

 Shutterstock

Regional Overview

Colder weather arrives this week. It is, after all, November. Snow could stick even at the lower elevations Thursday. Preliminary snow totals are around 10 inches for the mountains and 3 to 5 inches for lower elevations. Then the clouds move out Friday, but the breezes move in. Those winds could kick up significantly in wind-prone areas by Saturday. All these chillier temperatures mean the open water angling season is on the wane. Ice is forming in the Snowy Range and on the beaver ponds on Pole Mountain. Winter is on the way.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus