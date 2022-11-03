Regional Overview
Colder weather arrives this week. It is, after all, November. Snow could stick even at the lower elevations Thursday. Preliminary snow totals are around 10 inches for the mountains and 3 to 5 inches for lower elevations. Then the clouds move out Friday, but the breezes move in. Those winds could kick up significantly in wind-prone areas by Saturday. All these chillier temperatures mean the open water angling season is on the wane. Ice is forming in the Snowy Range and on the beaver ponds on Pole Mountain. Winter is on the way.
Ranking Categories
H (One fish): To ensure fish dinner go to the local grocery store
HHHHH (Five fish): Toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
HHH
The buzz: Anglers report good action at both Crystal and Granite reservoirs, and slightly slower at North Crow Reservoir. The mountain bike and hiking trails could turn sloppy Thursday; keep an eye on snowfall amounts, since it might be best to wait a few days before getting on the trails.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
Powerbait
Hot head leeches
Bead head woolly buggers
Bead head prince nymphs
Woolly worms
Sloans and Absarraca lakes
HH
The buzz: The turn to nippy and wet weather Thursday will dampen the fishing and the catching. By the weekend, temperatures rebound, but get out early to avoid the brunt of the wind.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Powerbait
Salmon eggs
Marshmallows
Adams
Copper Johns
Pole Mountain
HH
The buzz: The fishing season is mostly over, due to ice formation on most of the ponds. Those that still have open water could have some decent action.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Salmon eggs
Rock worms
Bead head prince nymphs
Orange scuds
Woolly worms
Laramie Plains lakes
HH½
The buzz: The fishing is good across the Laramie Basin, but could take a dip for a couple days as snow arrives and winds pick up. The best action is at Twin Buttes, but is also quite active at Meeboer. The action is on the slow side at Gelatt. Lake Hattie offers a chance to land a kokanee salmon as they come closer to the shore this time of year. Diamond Lake is also fishing well for those up for a longer drive.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Powerbait
Marshmallows
Leeches
Olive squirrel leeches
Prince nymphs
Olive hare’s ears
Vanilla buggers
Laramie River
H½
The buzz: The river is fishing fair, but the flow remains low. Look for some of the deeper holes for some nice brown trout.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Rubber legged buggers
Crystal buggers
Yuck bugs
Double bunnies
Stalcup crawdads
Snowy Range
HH
The buzz: Snow is sticking at the higher elevations, and temperatures are getting nippy. The open-water fishing season is on the wane with ice forming, at least at the higher elevations. Ice comes and goes at Lake Owen, where the fishing is still good, with some lively brook trout action with the spawning season. The U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring stations report 3 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park. There is no snow reported at Brooklyn Lake. The report at Sand Lake on the north end of the Medicine Bow Mountains is 6 inches, the same as last week. The measuring station at Medicine Bow Peak at an elevation of 10,500 feet reports 6 inches, a 2-inch increase from last week. At North French Creek, on the western side of the Medicine Bow Mountains, the reported snow depth is 5 inches. As of Tuesday morning, Highway 130 remains open.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Royal wulff
Hot head leeches
Egg patterns
Bead head prince nymphs
Zug bugs
North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley
HH
The buzz: The fishing is fair to good, with a slight increase in the water flow, as is normal this time of year. The snow Thursday could muddy the waters, but it should clear by the weekend.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Stone fly nymphs
Pheasant tails
San Juan worms
Dark woolly buggers
North Platte River – Grey Reef
HHH
The buzz: Fishing is good, with the flow steady at 450 cubic feet per second. Breezes could reduce the fun factor on the weekend, but it’s typically a great time of year to toss a line as the crowds ease and there’s finally some elbowroom.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Black leeches
Egg patterns
Orange scuds
Red San Juan worms
Flash back pheasant tails
Black woolly buggers
Hot head leeches
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
HH½
The buzz: The action at Miracle Mile is good, with some large brown trout being caught as they move up from Pathfinder Reservoir.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Red San Juan worms
Red barbed wires
Orange blossom specials
Vanilla buggers
Bighorn buggers
Wheatland Reservoir No. 3
HH½
The buzz: The fishing is good at the reservoir, although water levels remain low. Wind could be a major factor this weekend, since this reservoir offers little protection from the breezes. Big brown trout are coming close to the shore with the spawning season, making for good action, even when casting from the bank.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Powerbait
Panther martins
Rapala shadraps
Hot head leeches
Olive woolly buggers
Thin mints
Glendo
HH½
The buzz: The walleye action is slow while water levels inch upward. The mountain bike trails are a great option this time of year, before the snow flies in earnest.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Bottom bouncers with nightcrawlers
Crank baits
Jigging minnows
Spoons
Grayrocks Reservoir
HH
The buzz: The fishing is good, and the walleye action is steady, but it could slow with the snow and wind.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Hawk Springs
HH
The buzz: The walleye action remains slow, but the catfish action is good near the dam.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Blood baits (for catfish in the liver and beef flavors)
Reservoir levels
Alcova: 85.7% full
Boysen: 86.5% full
Guernsey: 13.8% full
Glendo: 30.9% full
Grey Reef: 69.6% full
Keyhole: 62.6% full
Pathfinder: 30.4% full
Seminoe: 47.3% full
River flows
North Platte River at Northgate near Colorado state line: 98 cubic feet per second
North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 330 cfs
North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 538 cfs
North Platte River at Grey Reef: 448 cfs
Encampment River near town of Encampment: 84 cfs
Encampment River at Hog Park: iced over
Laramie River near Laramie: 53 cfs
Boat ramp openings
Glendo Reservoir: The Marina and Reno Cove ramps are open.
Guernsey Reservoir: Main ramp is open.
Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are open except Medicine Bow and North Red Hills 1.