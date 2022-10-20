Regional Overview
This wonderful fall weather continues for a few more days, with a change arriving this weekend, likely late Saturday and into Sunday. Winds pick up after a rather long stretch of mostly calm or light breezes. Temperatures drop rather dramatically heading into early next week. Those changes will be especially noted in the mountains, and less on the plains and at the lower elevations. That means get out and enjoy the next couple days, with some great fishing weather. Expect winds to pick up starting Thursday.
Ranking Categories
H (One fish): To ensure fish dinner go to the local grocery store
HHHHH (Five fish): Toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good to very good at all three reservoirs. The biking and hiking trails are in great condition for those wanting some late-season riding. Just get out before Sunday, when it could get a good deal colder and breezier.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Spawn sacs
Salmon eggs
Blue Fox
Panther martins
Woolly buggers
Renegades
Sloans and Absaraka Lakes
HH
The buzz: Fishing improved, but remains on the slow side. Most catfish fishers are having good luck with stink baits.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Salmon eggs
Stink bait (chicken liver flavor)
Pole Mountain
HH½
The buzz: Conditions remain very good for those hiking to some of the more remote beaver ponds. Get out now before the snow arrives. The same is true for all the mountain bike trails at Happy Jack Recreation Area. Check them out before the weather changes.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Small Mepps lures
Hot head leeches
Bead head prince nymphs
Bead head zug bugs
Bead head hare’s ears
Copper Johns
Orange scuds
Orange and olive buggers
Laramie Plains lakes
HH½
The buzz: Fall is a great season to toss a line in the Laramie Basin. The action is good at Meeboer, where the fish tend to be more numerous, although smaller than at some of the other basin lakes. For bigger fish, toss a line at Twin Buttes or Lake Hattie. For a longer drive, head to Diamond Lake, where the fishing takes some patience, but the fish are big enough to make the wait worth it.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Powerbait
Marshmallows
Little Cleos
Blue fox vibrax
Black wooly buggers
Hornbergs
Thin mints
Laramie River
HH½
The buzz: The river is low, but anglers are getting a few brown trout in the deeper pools.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Hornbergs
Red copper Johns
Double bunnies
Copper Johns
Hot head leaches
San Juan worms
Stonefly patters
Snowy Range
HH½
The buzz: The fishing continues to be very good across the Medicine Bow Mountains. That could change with the cold and wet conditions arriving later this weekend. Access could become limited, too, once the snow flies and starts to stick.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Royal wulff
Red copper Johns
Bead head pheasant tails
Bead head prince nymphs
Zug bugs
Parachute Adams
North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley
HHH
The buzz: The North Platte is running low, but the fishing is excellent. Water levels came up slightly, as is normal this time of year, and the fish are hungry. The Encampment River is low, but is fishing quite well.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
San Juan worms
Flash ban midges
Barbed wire midges
Hot head leeches
Bead head hares ears
Mayhems
Copper Johns
Stimulators
North Platte River – Grey Reef
HHH½
The buzz: The fishing is excellent with the mild fall weather. Wind gets to be a factor, though, so get out early before they kick up for the day.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
UV leeches
Amber scuds
Squirmy worms
Purple Q-tips
Flossy worms
San Juan worms
Hot head leeches
Bead head pheasant tails
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
HHH
The buzz: The river is fishing quite well, with steady flows around 550 cubic feet per second. This is a great time to fish the Mile, with plenty of elbowroom and the brown trout coming up the river for the spawning season.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Pat’s rubber legs
UV leeches
Red San Juan worms
Red rock worms
Flossy worms
Goldies
Various streamers
Wheatland Reservoir No. 3
HH½
The buzz: The fishing is good, but get out before the winds pick up this weekend. There’s a wide range of fish, including brown, rainbow and cutthroat trout. This reservoir is known for anglers catching some real lunkers.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Little cleos
Nightcrawlers
Marshmallows
Scuds
Bead head nymphs
Orange blossom specials
Chironomids
Glendo
HH½
The buzz: The walleye remains good with the nice weather, but likely will slow with the cooler weather and breezes in the forecast for the middle of the weekend.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Bottom bouncers with nightcrawlers
Crank baits
Jigging minnows
Spoons
Grayrocks Reservoir
HH
The buzz: The fishing is good to very good. The walleye action is picking up.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Hawk Springs
HH
The buzz: The walleye action remains slow, but the catfish action is good.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Blood baits (for catfish in the liver and beef flavors)
Reservoir levels
Alcova: 91.5% full
Boysen: 86.6% full
Guernsey: 11.4% full
Glendo: 28.0% full
Grey Reef: 69.4% full
Keyhole: 62.8% full
Pathfinder: 29.1% full
Seminoe: 48.2% full
River flows
North Platte River at Northgate: 78 cubic feet per second
North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 311 cfs
North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 534 cfs
North Platte River at Grey Reef: 451 cfs
Encampment River near town of Encampment: 76 cfs
Encampment River at Hog Park: 18 cfs
Laramie River near Laramie: 47 cfs
Boat ramp openings
Glendo Reservoir: The Marina and Reno Cove ramps are open.
Guernsey Reservoir: Main ramp is open.
Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are open except Medicine Bow and North Red Hills 1.