Regional Overview
The weather forecast looks like regular early- to mid-July fare. Temperatures go from warm to hot, but cooling slightly for the weekend. Afternoon clouds roll in to increase the chance of rain and thunderstorms. Mornings start out with more clouds than normal, but the chance of precipitation early in the day is low. This cloud cover with low winds offers an excellent angling window before things heat up and rain chances increase later in the day. Evenings also provide excellent angling with conditions cooler and the bugs that fish like to eat becoming more active.
Ranking Categories
H (One fish): to ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store
HHHHH (Five fish): toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is picking up nicely at all three reservoirs. One angler reported catching some nice trout around 16 inches in length at Granite. North Crow is slightly slower, but still offers some nice action for those willing to stick with it.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Powerbait
Kastmasters (rainbow pattern)
Panther Martins (gold and silver blades)
Grasshoppers
Renegades
Gold ribbed hare’s ears
Sloans and Absarraca lakes
HH½
The buzz: The fishing picked up at the two town lakes, but get out early or arrive late in the day for the best action as temperatures rise.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Powerbait
Marshmallows
Panther martins
Adams
Halfbacks
Pole Mountain
HHH
The buzz: The brook trout action is quite good and access is very good across the Pole Mountain area. Plan to hike to get to the best fishing and to avoid the crowds. This area is a busy place this time of year, especially on weekends.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Parachute Adams
Renegades
Flying ants
Elk hair caddis
Red foam ant
Grasshoppers
Laramie Plains lakes
HHH
The buzz: The fishing remains good across the basin with the best action at Twin Buttes. Damsel fly hatches continue. In the evenings damsel nymph patterns and caddis flies are the hot ticket.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Roostertail spinners
Panther Martins (gold or silver blades)
Nightcrawlers
Damselfly nymphs
Caddis flies
Goddard caddis
Hare’s ears
Laramie River
HH½
The buzz: The flows are down, making excellent wade fishing. Look for the deeper holes where those big browns hang out.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
UV leeches
Hot head leech
Halfbacks
Adams
Flying ants
Beetles
Grasshoppers
Golden stoneflies
Snowy Range
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good to very good across the Medicine Bow Mountains. Hikers report the lower trails are good to go, but there’s still snow and mud at the higher elevations, such as Gap Lakes. The road into Libby Lake is expected to open the end of the week. Lake Owen and Rob Roy Reservoir are popular on the weekends. Get out during the week if you prefer more solitude. Bring the bug juice no matter where you go. The mosquitoes are out in force.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Royal wulff
Elk hair caddis
Renegades
Parachute Adams
Zug bugs
Flying ants
Foam beetles
Red foam ants
North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley
HH½
The buzz: The fishing continues to improve along the upper North Platte River as the river flow eases. The Encampment River is also down and is best to fish early and late in the day.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Tricos
Pale morning duns
Humpies
Grasshoppers
Elk hair caddis
Copper Johns
Parachute Adams
Ants
North Platte River – Grey Reef
HHH
The buzz: The fishing action is very good. Grasshoppers are the hot ticket in the afternoons. Trico hatches mean some great action by mid-morning with the fish rising.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Rocky Mountain caddis
Trico split foam back
Grasshoppers
Black barbed wires
Bionic midges
Halo midge
Red San Juan worms
Rock worms
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is very good with some large fish being caught. The flow remains brisk at 2,500 cubic feet per second. Aim for the slower pools.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Brown San Juan worms
Amber scuds
Black hot head leeches
Flashback pheasant tails
Platte River specials
Wheatland Reservoir No. 3
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good, but the water level remains low. Anglers have been catching some large fish, although it can require some patience.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Rapala shad raps
Tasmanian devils
Bead head prince nymphs
Thin mints
Crayfish patterns
Glendo
HHH
The buzz: The walleye fishing is good to very good. It’s that time of year when the reservoir level drops due to the silt run that drastically drops the water level at Guernsey Reservoir. Release of Glendo water to refill Guernsey Reservoir starts July 25 with Guernsey returning to normal levels July 30.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses (silver, gold and burnt orange blades)
Dragging jigs with leeches
Cranks
Rapala spinners (countdown, perch patterns)
Hawk Springs Reservoir
HH½
The buzz: The catfish angling is good, while the walleye action is on the slow side.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Grayrocks Reservoir
HHH
The buzz: The fishing for both walleye and catfish is quite good, but get out early or late for the best results.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Jigging and worm harnesses
Nightcrawlers
Stink baits (for catfish)
Reservoir levels
Alcova: 97.8% full
Boysen: 100% full
Guernsey: 63.8% full
Glendo: 90.2% full
Grey Reef: 77.7% full
Keyhole: 71.2% full
Pathfinder: 65.1% full
Seminoe: 84.4% full
River flows
North Platte River near Colorado state line: 727 cubic feet per second
North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 1,670 cfs
North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 2,495 cfs
North Platte River at Grey Reef: 997 cfs
Encampment River near town of Encampment: 259 cfs
Laramie River: 189 cfs
Boat ramp openings
Glendo Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are open