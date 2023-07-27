Fishing report

Regional Overview

The heat is on. Temperatures remain high the rest of the week and into the weekend, although not as hot as the start of the week. Thunderstorm possibilities pick up, too, but they will be hit-or-miss. Expect isolated and widely scattered thunderstorms, especially Friday and Saturday. Moisture is possible Sunday and Monday, but is most likely at the higher elevations. The bottom line is to keep an eye to the sky and plan for possible rain. Those thundershowers kick up in the afternoon. Temperatures remain toasty, making the best angling early and late in the day.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus