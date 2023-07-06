Regional Overview
The Fourth of July is always a reminder that summer passes all too quickly. The unseasonably cool temperatures Wednesday feel more like fall, but the cold spell is forecast to be short-lived. Warmer temperatures return, becoming more seasonal by the weekend. Keep an eye to the sky, with daily chances of showers and thunderstorms. The cooler weather is great for angling, keeping the action going throughout the day.
Ranking Categories
H (One fish): To ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store
HHHHH (Five fish): Toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
HH½
The buzz: The fishing is a mixed bag. One angler reports good action near the dam at Granite Reservoir. North Crow is slower. The reservoirs are popular, especially on weekends. If camping is in your plans, be sure to make reservations online early.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Marshmallows
Powerbait
Thomas cyclones
Mosquitoes
Prince nymphs
Olive woolly worms
Sloans and Absarraca lakes
HH½
The buzz: The action is fairly good, especially early or late in the day. If you head out in the heat of the day, get your line deep to get to the fish.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Powerbait
Marshmallows
Panther martins
Adams
Halfbacks
Pole Mountain
HHH
The buzz: There’s excellent action with small brook trout in most of the beaver ponds that make up Pole Mountain. The best action is on the ponds that are off the beaten track, requiring some hiking to access.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Parachute ants
Elk hair caddis
Red foam ant
Grasshoppers
Stimulators
Orange scuds
Olive woolly buggers
Laramie Plains lakes
HHH
The buzz: The fishing picked up, with anglers reporting good action at Twin Buttes, Gelatt and Alsop. The water level at Lake Hattie continues to improve, but the angling is still slow. Diamond Lake is giving up some really nice trout, but patience is required.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Rapalas
Kastmasters
Powerbait
Leeches
Crayfish patterns
Olive scuds
Burgin bugger (olive)
Laramie River
HHH
The buzz: The river flow continues to drop, as the fishing action picks up. With the lower flow, public access areas near Woods Landing and Jelm should be quite good.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Pale morning duns
Pat’s rubber legs
UV leeches
Pheasant tail nymphs
Soft hackle flies
Caddis larvae
Elk caddis
Snowy Range
HHH
The buzz: The upper elevations of the Medicine Bow Mountains are opening up, but hikers report a mix of mud, snow and dry ground. Rob Roy Reservoir is fishing well for those out on boats. It’s slower casting from the shore. Lake Owen is fishing well. Volunteers will be working on the Pelton Creek Campground this Saturday. The campground will open for public use soon.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Bead head prince nymphs
Elk hair caddis
Parachute Adams
Olive hare’s ears
Olive and brown buggers
Flashback pheasant tails
North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley
HH
The buzz: The angling continues to improve as the flow eases. The Encampment River is also fishing well, with water flows eased and the water clearing.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Bead head halfbacks
Parachute pale morning duns
Olive and brown buggers
Orange blossom specials
Red copper Johns
Grasshoppers
Beetles
Ants
North Platte River – Grey Reef
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good to excellent. The river flow remains steady at 1,000 cubic feet per second.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Flashback pheasant tails
Hot head leeches
Jelly cord caddis
Pale morning duns
Red copper Johns
Red fox squirrel nymphs
Vanilla buggers
Yellow sallies
Sparkle pupae
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good to very good at the Mile, with swift flows nearing 3,000 cubic feet per second. Anglers report catching some nice fish by casting into the slower water eddies.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Caddis
Golden stones
Yellow sallies
Rock worms
Glo-bugs
Hot head leeches
Red San Juan worms
Rusty scuds
Wheatland Reservoir No. 3
HH
The buzz: The fishing is slow, but anglers who stick with it are pulling in some large fish. Water levels are low, but improving.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Powerbait (orange, green)
Cyclone lures
Rapala shad raps
Bead head prince nymphs
Chironomids
Glendo
HHH
The buzz: The walleye fishing is good to very good. The annual silt run starts today, resulting in a rapid decline of the Guernsey Reservoir water level. The boat ramps will be unusable by Sunday. The decrease continues until Monday. The silt run continues through July 24. Starting the evening of July 25, the release of water from Glendo Reservoir will rapidly increase to refill Guernsey Reservoir. Guernsey Reservoir will return to normal operation level on July 30.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Leeches (jigging)
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses
Bottom bouncers
Rapala spinners (perch and minnow patterns)
Crankbaits
Hawk Springs Reservoir
HH
The buzz: The catfish angling is good, and the walleye action is best early or late in the day.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Grayrocks Reservoir
HHH
The buzz: The fishing for both walleye and catfish is quite good, as well as for bass. One angler suggests fishing off the rocks on the south side of the reservoir.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Jigging and worm harnesses
Nightcrawlers
Stink baits (for catfish)
Reservoir levels
Alcova: 97.7% full
Boysen: 100% full
Guernsey: 61.7% full
Glendo: 95.0% full
Grey Reef: 79.8% full
Keyhole: 70.9% full
Pathfinder: 60.8% full
Seminoe: 85.7% full
River flows
North Platte River near Colorado state line: 727 cubic feet per second
North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 1,710 cfs
North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 2,960 cfs
North Platte River at Grey Reef: 1,004 cfs
Encampment River near town of Encampment: 419 cfs
Laramie River: 258 cfs
Boat ramp openings
Glendo Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are open.