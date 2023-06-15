Regional Overview
The daily routine of clouds coming in and the heavens opening up continues for a couple more days. Temperatures also remain on the cool side. By Friday and into the weekend the weather shifts gradually to warmer temperatures and less precipitation. That’s not to say there won’t be afternoon showers, so keep an eye to the sky. But those drenching downpours with flash flood concerns should be at bay. In fact, Father’s Day could be an excellent day to get outside to toss a line, take a hike or just lounge in the sunshine. Angling is good to very good across the region except where the water is still gushing.
Ranking Categories
H (One fish): to ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store
HHHHH (Five fish): toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good at both Granite and Crystal reservoirs. It’s slower at North Crow Reservoir, but the fish tend to be a little bigger there. There’s also a chance to catch a behemoth tiger muskie.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
Nitrobait
Panther martins
Renegades
Mosquitoes
Elk hair caddis
Sloans and Absarraca lakes
HH½
The buzz: The fishing continues to improve, and it should finally take off next week as temperatures rise and the afternoons remain clear.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Powerbait (garlic flavor)
Mepps lures
Halfbacks
Gold ribbed hare’s ears
Elk hair caddis
Pole Mountain
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is fair to good. The area is worth a hike with the flowers really taking off, especially with all the rainfall. The Vedauwoo, Tie City and Yellow Pine campgrounds are open for the season. There’s an endurance horse race on Sunday in the area. The course is marked with flagging that gets picked up after the race, so please leave it undisturbed.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers (small sizes)
Parachute Adams
Elk hair caddis
Prince nymphs
Rock worm
Elk hair caddis
Hare’s ears
Laramie Plains lakes
HHH
The buzz: The action is good across the Laramie Basin. The water level remains low at Lake Hattie, but hopes are it will get some “new” water soon. Twin Buttes, Alsop and Galett are fishing well, although not necessarily on fire. There isn’t a real hot spot or a real cold spot, but the angling is steady. Bring the mosquito spray. The little buggers are hungry and will really come out when temperatures warm.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
Kastmasters
Bead head prince nymphs
Olive scuds
Hothead leeches
Crayfish patterns
Damsel nymphs
Laramie River
HH
The buzz: The river is high, but is past its peak. Anglers have to work at it, but fish are being caught using anything bright and flashy.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Brown trout spinner
Black wooly buggers
Pat’s rubber legs
Pheasant tail nymphs
Caddis larva
UV leeches
Snowy Range
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is quite good at Lake Owen with roads and the campground open. The brook trout are lively, making for some quick action for anglers using boats and casting from the shore. Other campgrounds are opening as the snow clears and U.S. Forest Service personnel can check areas to clear hazardous trees. Snowy Range campgrounds open as of the start of the week are Libby Creek Pine, Libby Creek Willow, Lake Owen and Rob Roy. The North Fork campground is partially open. Note that the Little Laramie River Trail is partially closed due to an impassible bridge. The U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring stations reports no snow at Brooklyn Lake, and no report at Cinnabar Park or Sand Lake. The station at Medicine Bow, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reports 34 inches of snow, a decrease of 15 inches from last week.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Firetiger spinners
Parachute Adams
Thin mints
Egg sacs
Renegades
Bead head prince nymphs
North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley
HH
The buzz: The flow in the upper North Platte River is easing, but remains high. The fishing action is only fair due to the high water flows and lower clarity. The flow is also quite high on the Encampment River, making for some tough angling there.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Small spinners
Pat’s rubber legs
Stimulators
UV leeches
Possie buggers
Thin mints
Flash bang midges
North Platte River – Grey Reef
HH
The buzz: The fishing is good with the flow around 1,200 cubic feet per second. The clarity is cloudy with the recent rains, but anglers are still catching fish.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Gold or rainbow spinners
San Juan worms
Pheasant tails
Squirmy worms
Barr emergers
Parachute Adams
Foam split backs
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good at the Mile. Look for slower water and eddies on the edges where the fish rest in the calmer water.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Brown or rainbow trout spoons
Orange scuds
Thin mints
Rock worms
Beaded red San Juan worms
Squirmy worms
Red larva
Small nymphs
Wheatland Reservoir No. 3
HH
The buzz: The fishing is good with anglers reporting catching quite a few walleye. Water level is low, but a few boats have been seen out on the water. Other boaters report the ramp is out of the water. So it could be hit or miss on launching a bigger boat from the ramp.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Powerbait
Thomas cyclones
BMB’s
Bead head prince nymphs
Black or olive woolly buggers
Glendo
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good with anglers catching some nice walleye. The action should improve even more with some warmer weather.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Leeches (jigging)
Crankbaits
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses
Minnows
Rapala spinners (perch and minnow patterns)
Hawk Springs Reservoir
HH½
The buzz: The walleye fishing picked up with anglers reporting good action across the reservoir.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Magic Bait (for catfish – liver, beef flavors)
Grayrocks Reservoir
HHH
The buzz: The walleye fishing is great as water temperatures rise.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses
Stink baits (catfish – chicken, liver flavors)
Various jigs (crappie and bass)
Reservoir levels
Alcova: 98.3% full
Boysen: 92.8% full
Guernsey: 61.1% full
Glendo: 92.6% full
Grey Reef: 86.3% full
Keyhole: 69.8% full
Pathfinder: 55.2% full
Seminoe: 79.9% full
River flows
North Platte River near Colorado state line: 1,890 cubic feet per second
North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 5,390 cfs
North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 2,763 cfs
North Platte River at Grey Reef: 1,200 cfs
Encampment River near town of Encampment: 1,480 cfs
Laramie River: 921 cfs
Boat ramp openings
Glendo Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are open.