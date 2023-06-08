Fishing report

Regional Overview

The nearly daily rain showers that have been the norm the past week continue at least through this week. They are more likely in the high country and areas west of the Continental Divide. Keep alert to flash flood warnings. This is especially true in areas of the Mullen Fire burn scar in the Snowy Range. The good news is that temperatures should ease upward. The bad news is that as it warms, the mosquitoes will start to come out. With all the water this year, it could be quite a banner year for the pests.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus