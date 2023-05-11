Fishing report

Regional Overview

The rest of this week looks to be soggy, especially east of the Continental Divide. Expect a prolonged period of widespread heavy rain through Friday morning and even into Saturday. At least snow is relegated to the high country above 9,000 feet. Breezes pick up most afternoons. Thundershowers with some severe weather increase in possibility late in the week, so keep an eye to the sky. On the plus side, moisture is a good thing since fish need water. The intensity of the rain should ease into the weekend, but scattered showers continue.

