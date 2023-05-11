Regional Overview
The rest of this week looks to be soggy, especially east of the Continental Divide. Expect a prolonged period of widespread heavy rain through Friday morning and even into Saturday. At least snow is relegated to the high country above 9,000 feet. Breezes pick up most afternoons. Thundershowers with some severe weather increase in possibility late in the week, so keep an eye to the sky. On the plus side, moisture is a good thing since fish need water. The intensity of the rain should ease into the weekend, but scattered showers continue.
Ranking Categories
H (One fish): To ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store
HHHHH (Five fish): Toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
HHH
The buzz: The fishing continues to improve and all three reservoirs are in good shape. The trails could be wet through the week, but check in at the visitor’s center for an update for the best routes to bike and hike.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
Powerbait
Spawn sacs
Mepps
Lil’ Jakes
Bead head prince nymphs
Leech patterns
Chironomid patterns
Bead head buggers
Sloans and Absarraca lakes
HH
The buzz: The action is improving, although it’s still on the slow side. Expect it to continue that way through this wet spell.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
White plastic jigs (for bass)
Powerbait
Pole Mountain
HH
The buzz: The fishing is on the slow side with the cooler weather. Plan to hike or mountain bike to get to the fishing. The U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring station along Crow Creek is free of snow. Trails at the Happy Jack Recreation Area are still mostly a mix of mud and snow. They may be suitable for hiking and running, but mountain bikers should wait a while since use too early can result in long-term trail damage.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Small worms
Spawn sacs
Blue fox vibrax
Bed head copper Johns
Red chironomids
Leech patterns
Bead head prince nymphs
Laramie Plains lakes
HH½
The buzz: The fishing continues to improve across the basin, but the cool temperatures keep the catching on the slow side. Anglers report good action at Lake Hattie, Gelatt and Twin Buttes, but slower at Alsop.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
Kastmaters
Mepps
Olive scuds
Bead head pheasant tails
Hothead leeches
Renegades
Laramie River
HH½
The buzz: The runoff is slow due to the cool weather. This allows for some decent angling on the river. Get out before the river gets high and muddy.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Panther martins
Hot head leeches
Bead head pheasant tails
Rubberlegs
Halfbacks
Small wooly buggers
San Juan worm (red)
Snowy Range
H
The buzz: There’s still lot of snow in the high country, but some open ground is appearing at the lower elevations. At Keystone, near Rob Roy Reservoir, there has been a total of 262 inches of snow so far this season according to Don Day Jr. at DayWeather.com. This is an increase of three inches from last week and well ahead of the 215 inches reported a year ago. The U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring station reports 28 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, an 11-inch decrease from last week. There is 50 inches at Brooklyn Lake, a decrease of 11 inches from last week. The report at Sand Lake on the north end of the Medicine Bow Mountains is 83 inches, a seven-inch decrease from last week. The measuring station at Medicine Bow Peak, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reports 88 inches, a decrease of 10 inches from last week.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Panther martins
Rapalas
Salmon eggs
Chironomids
Bead head prince nymphs
Small wooly buggers
North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley
H
The buzz: The runoff is on for the upper North Platte River. Rain on top of the snowpack can accelerate the melt, so be prepared for high flows and muddy waters for the time being.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Rapalas
Panther martins
Rogue foam stoneflies
B1 Bombers
Fluttering stoneflies
Flash fries
Bighorn buggers
Supper buggers
Beldar buggers
North Platte River – Grey Reef
HH½
The buzz: The Grey Reef is fishing well with the flow increased slightly to 1,000 cubic feet per second. That means wade fishing is possible although most of the action is from drift boats. The trick is to get out on a calm day.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Blue winged olive mayflies
Rock worms
Leeches
Egg patterns
San Juan worms
Brown bite me buggers
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
HHH
The buzz: The Mile is fishing well with flows high for this time of year, around 2,800 cubic feet per second. Look for the slower pools for the best action.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Blue-winged olives
Midges
Rock worms
Glo bugs
Scuds
Hot head leeches
Red San Juan worms
Wheatland Reservoir No. 3
HHH
The buzz: The fishing continues to pick up, while the catching is sporadic. The reservoir is low. There have been no reports of the level at the boat ramp.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Mealworms
Little Cleos
Rapalas
Thomas cyclones
Scuds (olive and tan)
Bead head nymphs
Orange blossom specials
Leech patterns
Glendo
HH½
The buzz: The reservoir is at 73 percent of capacity, and will likely rise when the runoff picks up. For now, all boat ramps are available and the walleye fishing continues to improve.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Leeches
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses (gold and silver blades)
Rapala spinners (perch and minnow patterns)
Hawk Springs Reservoir
HH½
The buzz: Anglers are picking up a few walleye and catfish, but it requires some patience to get that fish on the hook. On the other hand, the crappie fishing is good to very good.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold and burnt orange blades)
Rapala spinners (perch, minnow and rainbow patterns)
Magic bait (for catfish)
Uncle Josh’s dough bait (for catfish)
Grayrocks Reservoir
HH½
The buzz: The action is slow for walleye, but anglers report catching quite a few smallmouth bass and crappie.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold and burnt orange blades)
Rapala spinners (perch, minnow and rainbow patterns)
Reservoir levels
Alcova: 98.1% full
Boysen: 67.6% full
Guernsey: 62.1% full
Glendo: 73.1% full
Grey Reef: 72.1% full
Keyhole: 67.9% full
Pathfinder: 42.0% full
Seminoe: 49.1% full
River flows
North Platte River near Colorado state line: 1,440 cubic feet per second
North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 5,400 cfs
North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 2,799 cfs
North Platte River at Grey Reef: 1,003 cfs
Encampment River near town of Encampment: 913 cfs
Laramie River: 246 cfs
Boat ramp openings
Glendo Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Boysen Reservoir: Only the Brannon ramp is open.
Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are open except Medicine Bow.