Regional Overview
Keep an eye to the sky this week with thundershowers possible nearly every day. Expect a much more active and unsettled weather pattern for the extended period. Mornings start out with conditions quite favorable for tossing a line all through this upcoming Memorial Day weekend. Those afternoon showers could become quite drenching, and something to take seriously. Temperatures will be seasonal to slightly above normal with cloud cover becoming a factor in keeping conditions cooler. The Canadian smoke should dissipate as breezes come in from the south.
Ranking Categories
H (One fish): to ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store
HHHHH (Five fish): toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good at Granite and Crystal, but a little slower at North Crow. Tiger musky are being caught at North Crow in fairly shallow water using large baits. The biking and hiking trails at Curt Gowdy should be in great shape unless the heavens open up too much.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Powebait
Panther Martins (in red)
Super dupers
Renegades
Leech patterns
Olive woolly worms
Hare’s ears
Sloans and Absarraca lakes
HH½
The buzz: The action picked up with the nicer weather. Both lakes make a handy post-workday opportunity to get out and toss a line.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
Marshmallows
Pole Mountain
HH½
The buzz: The beaver ponds are open and the water is clear and cold. The National Forest System roads are open on Pole Mountain, but those in motorized vehicles are reminded they must stay on designated roads.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Small worms
Olive scuds
Elk hair caddis
Copper Johns
Bead head zug bug
Hare’s ears
Laramie Plains lakes
HHH
The buzz: The fishing continues to improve as the weather warms. The boat ramp at Lake Hattie is no longer usable due to the low water level. Some of the best angling has been at Twin Buttes, both from shore and in boats. Diamond Lake is fishing fair, but is a nice outing for those looking for a longer drive.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Powerbait
Hothead leeches
Egg patterns
Olive scuds
Bead head nymphs
Laramie River
H½
The buzz: The river is up, although not at flood stage. It might be better to toss a line elsewhere for a little while until the flow eases.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Panther martins
UV leeches
Hot head leeches
Bead head pheasant tails
Red San Juan worms
Snowy Range
H
The buzz: The snow is melting fast in the high country, but access is still limited to get to places like Rob Roy and Lake Owen. They should both open up soon. Crews are plowing Highway 130 over Snowy Range Pass, but the highway remained closed as of Tuesday morning. It is expected to open any day now. The U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring station reports four inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, a 14-inch decrease from last week. There are 25 inches at Brooklyn Lake, a decrease of 16 inches from last week. The report at Sand Lake on the north end of the Medicine Bow Mountains is 69 inches, a 12-inch decrease from last week. The measuring station at Medicine Bow Peak, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reports 71 inches, a decrease of 13 inches from last week.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Panther martins
Vanilla buggers
Para Adams
Elk hair caddis
Thin mints
Miracle mile peanut
North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley
H½
The buzz: The action is slow with the runoff going strong. The fishing will be tough for the next couple weeks, but anglers report having some luck on the Encampment River.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Rapalas
Rainbow cyclones
Pat’s rubber legs
Squirmy worms (purple)
Hot head leeches
Rainbow warriors
Bead head buggers.
North Platte River – Grey Reef
HH½
The buzz: The fishing is fair to good at the Reef. The flow is around 1,000 cubic feet per second, making it a little tricky for wade fishing.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Super dupers
Blue-winged olive emergers
Foam split backs
Midges
UV leeches
San Juan worms
Rock worms
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
HH½
The buzz: The fishing action is fair to good at the Mile with the river running slightly muddy with a flow around 2,500 cubic feet per second.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Blue-winged olives
Pat’s rubber legs
Callibaetis patterns
Amber scuds
Flashback pheasant tails
Prince nymphs
Egg patterns
Rock worms (red)
Goldies
Wheatland Reservoir No. 3
HH
The buzz: The fishing is slow, and the water is muddy. The water level is down, as it was last year.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Leeches
Powerbait
Worm harnesses
Thomas cyclones (gold, silver)
Orange blossom specials
Thin mints
Various streamers (olive, brown, black)
Glendo
HH½
The buzz: The walleye action continues on the slow side, but should pick up once temperatures rise and stay there. The biking and hiking trails should be great for the holiday weekend.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Leeches
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses (gold and silver blades)
Rapala spinners (perch and minnow patterns)
Hawk Springs Reservoir
HH½
The buzz: The fishing action picked up. This is the best time to go for the black crappie.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold and burnt orange blades)
Rapala spinners (perch, minnow and rainbow patterns)
Magic bait (for catfish)
Uncle Josh’s dough bait (for catfish)
Grayrocks Reservoir
HH½
The buzz: The action is good and will continue to improve for walleye as water temperatures rise. Anglers report good action for smallmouth bass and crappie.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold and burnt orange blades)
Rapala spinners (perch, minnow and rainbow patterns)
Reservoir levels
Alcova: 98.0% full
Boysen: 73.1% full
Guernsey: 59.4% full
Glendo: 87.3% full
Grey Reef: 80.4% full
Keyhole: 68.4% full
Pathfinder: 47.2% full
Seminoe: 61.0% full
River flows
North Platte River near Colorado state line: 1,800 cubic feet per second
North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 7,270 cfs
North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 2,770 cfs
North Platte River at Grey Reef: 1,002 cfs
Encampment River near town of Encampment: 2,420 cfs
Laramie River: 712 cfs
Boat ramp openings
Glendo Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open except Lakeside.
Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are open.