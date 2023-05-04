Regional Overview
The snow is melting fast, and that means the runoff season is picking up steam. The end of grooming on the Nordic ski trails at Happy Jack Recreation Area on Pole Mountain is another sure sign of the changing season. It’s time to hang up the skis and snowboards and dust off the tackle box and mountain bike. The weather earlier this week certainly brought on spring fever, but conditions turn more unsettled late in the week. Temperatures cool slightly, with a good chance of a thundershower or two through the weekend. In spite of the possibility of precipitation, it is forecast to fall as rain, rather than snow, except in the high country. That’s another sign that maybe spring has finally sprung.
Ranking Categories
H (One fish): To ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store
HHHHH (Five fish): Toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good, but tends to fluctuate, just like the spring weather. Move around the shoreline to find the fish. Look for large tiger muskies in Upper North Crow Reservoir. This sterile hybrid fish species was introduced starting in 2015 to control the sucker population. Now, some of them are pretty good size and offer a change of pace from catching trout.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
Panther martins
Leech patterns
Bead head pheasant tails
Bead head copper Johns
Sloans and Absarraca lakes
HH
The buzz: The action is slow due to the rollercoaster weather. The fluctuations continue on through the weekend.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
Tellicos
Prince nymphs
Pole Mountain
HH
The buzz: The action is decent on the ponds, but, with Forest Service roads closed, expect to hike or mountain bike to get to the fishing. The U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring station along Crow Creek is free of snow.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Bead head prince nymphs
Olive hare’s ears
Elk hair caddis
Adams
Renegades
Laramie Plains lakes
HH½
The buzz: The Plains lakes are popular when temperatures rise and the wind dies down. There’s decent angling across the basin. Anglers report good fishing at Gelatt and Diamond lakes. Twin Buttes continues to provide excellent action for those casting from the bank.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Red powerbait
Chironomids
Leeches
Boatman
Egg patterns
Laramie River
HH½
The buzz: The runoff is picking up with the warm weather and is at 102 cubic feet per second as it nears Laramie. The flow is higher, around 265 cfs, near Woods Landing. The fishing is fair to good. Now is the time to toss a line before the runoff really picks up.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Small worms
Flashback pheasant tails
Rainbow warrior
Hot head leech
Pat’s rubber legs
Snapping craw
Urban cowboy
San Juan worms
Snowy Range
H
The buzz: It’s still winter in the high country, but there may be some areas for angling at the lower elevations. At Keystone, near Rob Roy Reservoir, there has been a total of 259 inches of snow so far this season, according to Don Day Jr. at DayWeather.com. This is an increase of eight inches from last week and well ahead of the 225 inches reported a year ago. The U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring station reports 39 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, an eight-inch decrease from last week. There is 61 inches at Brooklyn Lake, a decrease of six inches from last week. The report at Sand Lake on the north end of the Medicine Bow Mountains is 90 inches, a two-inch decrease from last week. The measuring station at Medicine Bow Peak, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reports 98 inches, a decrease of six inches from last week.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Roostertails
Bead head prince nymphs
Woolly buggers
North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley
H
The buzz: The runoff is really picking up, with the flow currently around 1,100 cubic feet per second at the state line. At this time last year, it was at 600 cfs. Given the expected high flow, it might be best to toss a line elsewhere until the runoff eases.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Bead head prince nymphs
Egg patterns
Pheasant tails
Pat’s rubber legs
Black woolly buggers
Beldar buggers
North Platte River – Grey Reef
HHH
The buzz: The river is fishing well, especially when winds die down. Anglers report blue-winged olive hatches, making for some excellent action.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Blue-winged olive nymphs
Purple rock worms
Juju baetis
Egg patterns
San Juan worms
Midges
Hot head leeches
Squirrel leeches
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is quite good, with clear water. The flow is moderately high, around 2,800 cubic feet per second. The blue-winged olives and midges are hatching, making for some lively dry fly action when the temperature is up and the winds die down.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Blue-winged olive nymphs
Squirmy worms
Egg patterns
Rock worms
Hot head leeches
Red San Juan worms
Rusty scuds
Wheatland Reservoir No. 3
HH
The buzz: The latest angler report is that the reservoir still has ice, but that could change with the recent warm spell. The reservoir is low, and likely the boat ramp will be unusable if water levels drop much more.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Powerbait (red and green colors)
Little Cleo spoons
Rapala countdowns
Bead head prince nymphs
Hot head leeches
Glendo
HH½
The buzz: The walleye are spawning, but the action is picking up across the reservoir. The action should improve as the water warms.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Leeches
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses (gold and silver blades)
Rapala spinners (perch and minnow patterns)
Hawk Springs Reservoir
HH½
The buzz: The walleye action is picking up. It’s usually quite good this time of year.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses
Rapala spinners
Magic bait (for catfish)
Uncle Josh’s dough bait (for catfish)
Grayrocks Reservoir
HH
The buzz: The fishing is slow, but anglers are catching a few. It should improve as the water warms up.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold blades)
Rapala spinners (perch and minnow patterns)
Reservoir levels
Alcova: 97.8% full
Boysen: 68.1% full
Guernsey: 61.0% full
Glendo: 69.3% full
Grey Reef: 75.7% full
Keyhole: 68.0% full
Pathfinder: 39.2% full
Seminoe: 45.0% full
River flows
North Platte River near Colorado state line: 1,100 cubic feet per second
North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 2,990 cfs
North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 2,807 cfs
North Platte River at Grey Reef: 703 cfs
Encampment River near town of Encampment: 375 cfs
Laramie River: 102 cfs
Boat ramp openings
Glendo Reservoir: All ramps are open except Elk Horn.
Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Boysen Reservoir: Only the Brannon ramp is open.
Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are open except Medicine Bow and North Red Hills #1.