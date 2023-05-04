Fishing report

Regional Overview

The snow is melting fast, and that means the runoff season is picking up steam. The end of grooming on the Nordic ski trails at Happy Jack Recreation Area on Pole Mountain is another sure sign of the changing season. It’s time to hang up the skis and snowboards and dust off the tackle box and mountain bike. The weather earlier this week certainly brought on spring fever, but conditions turn more unsettled late in the week. Temperatures cool slightly, with a good chance of a thundershower or two through the weekend. In spite of the possibility of precipitation, it is forecast to fall as rain, rather than snow, except in the high country. That’s another sign that maybe spring has finally sprung.

Tags

