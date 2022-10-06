Regional Overview
The weather today and into the weekend will make tossing a line, ogling the leaf change or doing pretty much anything outdoors a real fall treat. Expect some cooler temperatures Thursday and Friday east of the Continental Divide, but even those areas won’t be all that nippy. There could be a change next week with a cold blast, but until then, the weather outside is quite delightful for early October. The moisture that arrived sporadically the past week turned white at some of the higher elevations. The Snowy Range got just enough of a dusting to say it snowed. Leaf peeping was primo, though, both in the Snowy Range and on Pole Mountain. Expect plenty of color going into this weekend, as well. Speaking of color, it’s hunting season across the state, so wear bright clothing if you’re out and about.
Ranking Categories
H (One fish): to ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store
HHHHH (Five fish): toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
The buzz: The fishing is good at all three reservoirs. This is a great place to take young anglers for an outing where their chance of reeling in a trout is quite high. The fish aren’t that big, but the action is typically lively.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Sloans and Absarraca lakes
The buzz: Reports are tough to come by, either because few people are getting out or the fishing is so good anglers are being hush-hush to keep the crowds away. Most likely the angling is steady and improving with the mild weather.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Pole Mountain
The buzz: The fishing is good, with the brook trout starting the spawning season. It’s an outstanding fall color season, too, with plenty of yellows, oranges and reds to enjoy when hiking, biking and fishing. Volunteers will be on the Nordic ski trails Saturday, getting the trails ready for the ski season.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Laramie Plains lakes
The buzz: The fishing action is picking up across the basin with the cooler temperatures. Twin Buttes and Meeboer are both fishing well. The action is fair to good at Galett. At Lake Hattie, the kokanee salmon are moving near the dam to spawn where flashy colored flies might trigger a strike. The brown and rainbow trout are also coming closer to shore there.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Laramie River
The buzz: The river flow is low, but it is clear. Thanks to the cooler weather, it offers decent angling by aiming for the deeper holes.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Bead head flash back pheasant tails
Snowy Range
The buzz: Lake Owen is fishing well, as the brook trout become quite colorful with the onset of the spawning season. Rob Roy is also fishing well, but not quite as active as Lake Owen. Rifle season is open, so remember the bright clothing to let others know you’re around, even if you’re not hunting.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Upper North Platte River and Encampment River
The buzz: The Upper North Platte River is low, but it is clear and fish are being caught. Look for the deeper pools and pockets, or aim for the shallower ripples where the fish tend to feed.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
North Platte River – Grey Reef
The buzz: The action picked up with the cooler weather. The flow is steady around 500 cubic feet per second, where it typically stays through the winter.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
The buzz: The Mile is fishing well, with water levels steady around 530 cubic feet per second, which is where it remains going into and through the winter. Anglers report the action can be slow, but they’re catching some large trout if they’re patient.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Wheatland Reservoir No. 3
The buzz: The action has picked up, and the cooler weather is expected to ease the algal bloom that occurred at the reservoir through much of the summer.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Glendo
The buzz: The catfish action is good. Reports for walleye are scarce, but those getting out are doing well. Water levels are gradually coming up. It’s an excellent time of year to sample the hiking and mountain biking trail system, based primarily out of the Two Moon Campground.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Bottom bouncers with nightcrawlers
Blood baits (for catfish)
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses
Grayrocks Reservoir
The buzz: The fishing is good and picking up for walleye. It’s a great time of year to toss a line as the crowds dissipate.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Hawk Springs
The buzz: The catfish action is quite good, but the walleye action is on the slow side.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Blood baits (for catfish in the liver and beef flavors)
Reservoir levels
River flows
North Platte River at Northgate: 110 cubic feet per second
North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 421 cfs
North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 537 cfs
North Platte River at Grey Reef: 506 cfs
Encampment River near town of Encampment: 95 cfs
Encampment River at Hog Park: 11 cfs
Laramie River near Laramie: 42 cfs
Boat ramp openings
Glendo Reservoir: The Marina and Reno Cove ramps are open.
Guernsey Reservoir: Main ramp is open.
Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are open, except Medicine Bow and North Red Hills 1.