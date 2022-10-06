Fishing report

A fisherman in a canoe is silhouetted against the blazing orange sky of a setting sun.

 Shutterstock

Regional Overview

The weather today and into the weekend will make tossing a line, ogling the leaf change or doing pretty much anything outdoors a real fall treat. Expect some cooler temperatures Thursday and Friday east of the Continental Divide, but even those areas won’t be all that nippy. There could be a change next week with a cold blast, but until then, the weather outside is quite delightful for early October. The moisture that arrived sporadically the past week turned white at some of the higher elevations. The Snowy Range got just enough of a dusting to say it snowed. Leaf peeping was primo, though, both in the Snowy Range and on Pole Mountain. Expect plenty of color going into this weekend, as well. Speaking of color, it’s hunting season across the state, so wear bright clothing if you’re out and about.

