Regional Overview
Enjoy the pleasant warm weather today, since there’s a change coming Friday and through the weekend. It won’t be a drastic change, but it will be cooler, with moisture. It won’t be cold enough to change the precipitation to snow, though, except possibly in the high country. Most of the area will see rain. There could be more significant rainfall in the Pole Mountain area, as well as in and around Cheyenne. This weekend should be peak leaf peeping in many areas of southeast Wyoming. It’s also hunting season across the state. Top off your outdoor wardrobe with some bright colors, even if you’re not hunting; it’s best to let others know you’re around.
Ranking Categories
H (One fish): to ensure fish dinner go to the local grocery store
HHHHH (Five fish): toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
HHH
The buzz: The fishing continues to be good at Granite and Crystal reservoirs, but a little slower at North Crow Reservoir. The great fall colors should continue for another weekend, making the biking and hiking trails particularly delightful right now, if it doesn’t rain too much.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
Panther martins
Woolly worms and buggers (brown, black or olive)
Bead head ribbed hare’s ears
Elk hair caddis
Bead head pheasant tails
Sloans and Absarraca lakes
HH½
The buzz: For those looking to toss a line to start or end the day, these lakes are a great option. Both are fishing well.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Powerbait
Salmon eggs
Marshmallows
Adams
Copper Johns
Renegades
Pole Mountain
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good, with the best action in the beaver ponds off the beaten track. The trails at Happy Jack Recreation Area will be busy Saturday with the annual Silent Trails 10-mile running race. The race starts at 9 a.m. from the Tie City Trailhead, with registration opening an hour earlier.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Small worms
Orange scuds
Zug bugs
Bead head prince nymphs
Hot head leeches
Hare’s ears
Orange and olive buggers
Laramie Plains lakes
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good at all the lakes and reservoirs across the Laramie Basin. It’s that time of year when there’s plenty of elbowroom as the season wanes. The kokanee salmon activity is picking up at Lake Hattie, with good action fishing from the bank near the dam. The salmon are coming close to shore, and that’s bringing the rainbow trout in as well.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Powerbait
Olive hare’s ears
Chironomids
Parachute Adams
Bead head prince nymphs
Laramie River
HH
The buzz: The fishing is fair with the river running low. Aim for the deeper pools for those bigger brown trout.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Salmon eggs
Bead head prince nymph
Hare’s ears
San Juan worms
Hot head leeches
Lightning bugs
Super buggers
Parachute Adams
Snowy Range
HHH
The buzz: It could be chilly, and the precipitation might turn white at the higher elevations. The fishing is good, with the best action at Lake Owen. Rob Roy Reservoir is also fishing well. There is plenty of great leaf peeping, but wear bright clothing with the opening of rifle deer season on Saturday.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Parachute Adams
Orange scuds
Hare’s ears
Zug bugs
Olive and black buggers
Black BMBs
Beldar buggers
North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley
HHH
The buzz: Conditions are ideal for some late-season fishing as water levels rise slightly. This is thanks to the lack of water uptake from the cottonwood trees along the banks. The fishing is also good along the Encampment River using dry flies, streamers and nymphs.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Flashback pheasant tails
Parachute Adams
Sparkle duns
Cripple blue-winged olives
Platte River specials
Orange blossom specials
Hare’s ears
Flu shot
Platte River spiders
Autumn splendors
North Platte River – Grey Reef
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is very good, as the flow remains steady at 500 cubic feet per minute. Moss can be a headache if your aim is off.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Mepps
Panther martins
San Juan worms
Rock worms
Baetis
Vanilla buggers
Orange blossom specials
Pheasant tails
Zebra midges
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
HH½
The buzz: The fishing is good, and the scenery is outstanding with the leaf change. The brown trout angling should start to pick up as the large fish mosey up the river for the upcoming spawning season.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
San Juan worms
Red rock worms
Hot head leeches
Orange and amber scuds
Vanilla buggers
Orange blossom specials
Wheatland Reservoir No. 3
HH
The buzz: The fishing is slow, but anglers report hauling in some big ones, mostly when out in boats, rather than casting from the shore. Keep an eye out for algae, since the cyanobacteria bloom advisory remains in place for this reservoir.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Powerbait
Marshmallows
Bead head pheasant tails
Red chironomids
Thin mints
Nilla buggers
Glendo
HH
The buzz: The walleye fishing is fair to good. The water level continues to rise, although it is still quite low, as is normal this time of year. Angler numbers are down, so there’s plenty of elbowroom. The miles and miles of mountain bike and hiking trails are especially good this time of year with the cooler temperatures and lovely leaf peeping. The boat ramps are open at Reno Cove and the Marina. The Whiskey Gulch ramp is still broken and out of the water.
Suggested bait, lures, flies:
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses
Crank baits
Jigs
Grayrocks Reservoir
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good and picking up for walleye. It’s a great time of year to toss a line as the crowds dissipate.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Hawk Springs
HH½
The buzz: The catfish action is quite good, but the walleye action is on the slow side.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Blood baits (for catfish in the liver and beef flavors)
Reservoir levels
Alcova: 98.2% full
Boysen: 86.9% full
Guernsey: 16.3% full
Glendo: 23.5% full
Gray Reef: 91.6% full
Keyhole: 63.6% full
Pathfinder: 27.9% full
Seminoe: 49.3% full
River flows
North Platte River at Northgate: 92 cubic feet per second
North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 269 cfs
North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 537 cfs
North Platte River at Gray Reef: 504 cfs
Encampment River near town of Encampment: 45 cfs
Encampment River at Hog Park: 22 cfs
Laramie River near Laramie: 24 cfs
Boat ramp openings
Glendo Reservoir: The Marina and Reno Cove ramps are open.
Guernsey Reservoir: Main ramp is open.
Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are open except Medicine Bow.