Fishing report

Regional Overview

The round of cool weather that arrived with Labor Day should move out, bringing nice early September conditions. It should be a good weekend to get out and toss a line, take a hike or just kick back and enjoy the start of the leaf change. Such is September where temperatures fluctuate, with snow possibilities increasing as the calendar heads to fall. On the good side, the cooler weather really boosts the angling as the fish become active throughout the day.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus