Water infrastructure improvements are streaming for the city of Rawlins this summer less than four months removed from a catastrophic system failure that had residents under a boil order for nearly a week.
The city reports it has completed construction on the Sage Creek Basin pipeline and received a large grant from the Wyoming State Land and Investment Board to put toward a 32-mile steel water transmission pipeline.
The new Sage Creek Basin pipeline, made with PVC piping, is meant to save millions of gallons of water that now is being lost to leaks in the old wood stave pipeline. Rocky Mountain Industrial Construction Services finished work on the 10,000-foot pipeline last week and will be testing the pipeline before changing the active flow to the water treatment plant, the city reports.
City spokesperson Mira Miller said the pipeline is still in a testing phase.
Money for the completed pipeline came from the American Rescue Plan Act and the Power Company of Wyoming’s Impact Assistance funds — money the company distributes to counties near its Chokecherrry and Sierra Madre Wind Energy Project.
The city reported last week that it’s received $675,000 from a SLIB Mineral and Royalties Grant that will help with construction and design for work needed on the 32-mile steel water transmission pipeline.
A March 30 report from the city titled “Water Infrastructure and 2022 Critical Water Event Report” explains that cathodic protection puts an electronic charge into the steel line to prevent the line from rusting.
“An outside specialist determined this process had not been working for up to 20 years,” the report says. “We can restore cathodic protection to the line, but it will not correct any rust damage that has already been done.”
The report also showed that exercises on the pipeline’s blow-offs had not been completed regularly in years, leading to corrosion and a higher chance of failure. The blow-offs now need replaced so the city can conduct routine maintenance and prevent future water infrastructure-related issues.
Miller said the money will help the city start maintenance work on the pipeline while continuing to apply for grants for other infrastructure projects in the area.
“(The grant) was a really exciting thing to have come through early on,” Miller said.
The city also announced it has received the final filter for the water treatment plant, so it now has all four filters in good working condition. Miller said the city discovered two filters were not working very well last summer.
Current levels of water use do not require the constant use of all four filters, Miller said, but it’s important the treatment plant has the ability to use them if needed.
“By having all of those working, it just means we can clean water faster if we need to,” Miller said.
Water use restrictions implemented in May are still in place. Residences and businesses are limited to watering lawns once a week before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m. Additionally, residents should not wash their cars unless absolutely necessary, allow water to pool in gutters, streets and sidewalks, or wash parking lots, driveways or sidewalks.
A full list of restrictions is available on the Rawlins city website. Fines for breaking restrictions can range from $250 to $750.