Mud season is upon us. Drifts have thawed, the snow is vanishing, and the Wyoming version of spring has sprung with mud in full bloom.
Cabin fever is high and one of the best cures is to hop on a mountain bike and enjoy some trail time. Alas, this is also the time of year where trail damage occurs by riders who don’t follow proper trail etiquette.
Cynthia Dywan, head coach for the 7220 High School Mountain Bike team, said it’s helpful to know conditions ahead of time, if at all possible. One such source is the Laramie Trail Conditions group on Facebook where users post trail recommendations.
“The key is that if the trails are too wet and muddy, it’s best to go elsewhere until conditions dry out,” Dywan said. “If you don’t know ahead of time and find the trails very wet when you get there, turn around and go elsewhere.”
Paul Gritten, non-motorized trail coordinator with Wyoming State Parks, also emphasizes the need to plan ahead.
“If at all possible, know before you go,” Gritten said. “For Wyoming State Parks, we can’t physically close a trail, so we rely on the public to be respectful and only ride when the trails are suitable for such activities.”
At Curt Gowdy State Park, Gritten said there is great variability in trail condition within the Park itself, offering options with the warming weather.
“The trails on the east side, such as the Middle Kingdom and Canyons trails, tend to dry out earliest,” Gritten said. “They have less shade and different sun exposure. The west side trails stay snow-covered much longer.”
If a trail is dry but with only occasional mud holes or snow drifts, both Gritten and Dywan emphasis the need to stay on the trail.
“Don’t go off trail to get around the mud,” Gritten said. “”Go through it, and, if there’s snow, go over that, too. Get off and walk, if needed.”
Dywan said it is much easier to repair the impressions left by bike tires on a trail than it is to repair a detour that could also need to be reseeded.
“When going around and off the established trail, if one person goes that route, often others follow,” Dywan said. “It can pack the dirt and remove vegetation, making the repair much more involved and difficult.”
Laramie mountain bikers have a wide number of trail opportunities. The Schoolyard Trails, immediately east of town, are often the first ones to clear. Damage has occurred on these trails, though, with riders getting on them too soon after a snow or rain storm.
The trails at Curt Gowdy State Park offer variety of elevations and often have at least some open routes early in the season. For those willing to drive a bit farther, Glendo State Park is an ideal early season location. With more than 40 miles of trails, the park, at an elevation of 5,000 feet, is a good 2,000 feet lower than Curt Gowdy or the Schoolyard trails.
The routes at Happy Jack Recreation Area hold snow much later. Those trails don’t usually become available for mountain biking until the end of May or first part of June. Routes in the Snowy Range open even later, although lower elevation trails could be snow free and dry about the same time as the trails at Happy Jack.
For those new to mountain biking or others wanting to up their game and try trickier terrain, instructional opportunities abound with camps and programs for all ages and abilities.
The Laramie Youth Cycling Program, for youth in grades three to eight, starts up on May 20 and runs through June 10. The sessions meet 5 p.m., every Thursday at Kiowa Park and go from there to the Schoolyard Trails. More information and registration is on the Laramie BikeNet website (www.laramiebikenet.org).
The 7220 Middle/High school Mountain Bike Team, for both racers and non-racers, is held from August through October with more information also on the Laramie BikeNet website.
Multi-day camps are available at both Curt Gowdy and Glendo state parks. There are offerings for all ages and abilities, as well as women-only and coed camps. More information on these opportunities can be found at the Wyoming MTB Camps (wyomtbcamps.org) and Rowdy Gowdy Women’s Camp (gowdywomenscamp.com) websites.
As the mountain bike season kicks off, use good judgement to preserve the trails on into the future. Plan now to join camps or other programs to improve your skills. The camps are especially popular and, due to limited class sizes, fill fast.