Editor’s Note: Hollis Marriott is all but retired, after working for 40 years as a field botanist in Wyoming and South Dakota. Now she has time to enjoy her other interests, including natural history and the history of scientific exploration of the American West. Most recently she has been plugging Frank Tweedy — perhaps our most underappreciated pioneering botanist. For more, see his Wikipedia page. This article is archived on the website of the Albany County Historical Society, at https://www.wyoachs.com.