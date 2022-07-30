CODY — Two years ago, when Lynn Lampe of Geysers on the Terrace decided to start a food truck festival, it began as a way to maintain her business’ status as a retail liquor license holder. She had to stay open for at least four hours a week to maintain the license.

So she opened up her parking lot to food trucks on Monday nights from 5-9 p.m.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus