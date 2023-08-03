Snake River channel

The northern shoreline of Jackson Lake receded enough in 2022 that the Snake River was constrained to its historic channel, pictured here in September.

 Mike Koshmrl/WyoFile

JACKSON — Tommy Beaudreau, second in command at the U.S. Department of the Interior, sees debates about using water in the Snake River, like using water in the Colorado River, as one of the most pressing challenges facing the department.

In a recent interview in Yellowstone National Park, Beaudreau said, “All of these major river systems and basins in the western United States are under pressure from drought and climate change and variability in hydrology and runoff. All of these do have the highest priority in the department.”

