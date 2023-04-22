Forensics1_CMYK.jpg

Worland Middle School students Anna Siegfried and Katelynn Cauffman watch as Jasper Richardson, on ladder, makes “blood spatter” by squeezing droplets of dyed water onto a target below from various heights. Jaden Butler, center, stands ready to adjust the target for the next trial run on April 17, 2023, during a Forensics Club meeting in the eighth grade science room.

 Sean Mortimer/Northern Wyoming News

Northern Wyoming News

WORLAND — The eighth grade science room at Worland Middle School looked like a scene out of an episode of CSI on Monday when the Forensics Club met to run experiments on blood spatter.

