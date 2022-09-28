Shawnee schoolhouse-Douglas

The old Shawnee schoolhouse was built in 1919. It has now been over 30 years since the school bell rang to summon students. The original bell still graces the top of the historic site.

 Cinthia Stimson/Douglas Budget

DOUGLAS — John Kolego’s mental walk down memory lane recalls a time when attending grade school required the use of outhouses and a hand well pump to access fresh water.

The Shawnee schoolhouse throughout the 1950s and 1960s was just such a place.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus