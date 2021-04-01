Cody physician, Mark Ryzewicz, MD, is now a member of the Board of Directors of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming (BCBSWY).
From 2011-2014, Ryzewicz was a staff member of Premier Bone and Joint when it was known as Gem City Bone and Joint.
A number of factors went into the decision to invite Ryzewics to contemplate joining the board, according to Wendy Curran, who sent out the general news release on behalf of BCBSWY. Among those factors included were his expertise and knowledge, as well as the region he would be representing.
“We try to get doctors from across the state,” she said, not just from Cheyenne and Casper. “His name was recommended and he was asked whether he would be interested in serving.”
Upon signaling, interest, he went through several meetings with various individuals, committees and the board, Curran said, before finally being extended the official invitation.
Ryzewics is a board-certified orthopaedic surgeon and is affiliated with the Northern Wyoming Surgical Center and Cody Regional Health.
“We are excited to have Dr. Ryzewicz join our Board,” said BCBSWY President and CEO Diane Gore. “For the 75 years our company has served the residents of Wyoming, we have been fortunate to have Wyoming physicians participate in our leadership.
“As a community physician, Dr. Ryzewicz understands the challenges and rewards of practicing medicine in Wyoming and his perspectives will be valued” she said.
He is a member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, The American Orthopaedic Foot and Ankle Society, and the Wyoming Medicine Society.
The Illinois native, a graduate of Stanford University, Ryzewicz received his medical degree from Vanderbilt School of Medicine and completed his residency in orthopaedic surgery at University of Colorado Health in Denver.
He also serves as an alumni interviewer for undergraduate admissions for Stanford University.
He has practiced in Laramie, Sheridan, Worland and Rapid City, South Dakota and has been in Cody since 2016.
“I look forward to serving on the BCBSWY Board and participating in the discussions of today’s complex health care system, and the important role that health insurance plays,” Ryzewicz said
