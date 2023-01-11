GILLETTE — Some Campbell County residents are concerned that Wyoming citizens’ rights to form a militia are being heavily limited by state and federal government.
Bill Fortner, a former state representative, along with former political candidates Larry Williamson and Jacob Dalby, presented a petition to the Campbell County Commissioners on Jan. 4.
The petition reads that the intentions of the founding fathers and the Constitution have been “misconstrued and/or blatantly distorted to disarm the people and disband the militia,” and asks that unconstitutional laws be repealed.
Fortner asked the commissioners to hand-deliver the petition to Gov. Mark Gordon within 21 days.
Fortner said he’s part of We The People, what he called a think tank of constitutional scholars. Although it started locally, it has people from around the state, he said.
“We’re trying to put people on notice,” Fortner said.
The petition takes issue with two pieces of legislation.
Senate File 102, the Second Amendment Protection Act, passed the legislative session last year. It prohibits state public officers from enforcing, administering or cooperating with an unconstitutional act of any kind. It does not limit an officer from providing assistance to federal authorities or accepting federal funds for law enforcement purposes, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported in March.
Fortner said this bill piggybacked on House Bill 95, which was signed into law in 2010. This bill outlawed fully automatic weapons, grenade launchers and other explosive projectiles and armor-piercing ammunition.
Many changes have been made in the past few decades regarding gun ownership, Fortner said. The Second Amendment “is already in place. You can’t make it any better, it is what it is.”
What’s happening, Fortner said, is “they’re basically stripping your constitutional rights to a militia.”
“The National Guard is unconstitutional, along with the Army and Air Force, they’re both unconstitutional,” Fortner said, adding that the Navy is constitutional because it was meant to protect trade and commerce.
These branches of the military are unconstitutional, Fortner said, because they’re filling the role that should be filled by citizen militias.
“If we had militias in all 50 states, we would be standing on the border of Mexico preventing illegal immigration,” he said.
He said his group plans to bring forward more petitions in the future.
“We’ve got a lot of groundwork to do to make up for the things that have been going on here the last 100 years,” he said.
He added that the goal is to educate people about what the Constitution actually says.
“Just because somebody’s telling you something’s constitutional, don’t take their word for it. Go check it out for yourself,” he said.