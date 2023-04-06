Rex Rammel

Rex Rammell stands for a portrait in January 2022 in front of his RV in a parking lot off of Dell Range Boulevard in Cheyenne. At the time, Rammell was driving around Wyoming to share his vision as he ran for governor.

 Rhianna Gelhart/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — Former Republican candidate for Wyoming governor Rex Rammell filed a lawsuit last week in federal district court and requested more than $12 million in damages for an alleged civil rights violation.

The complaint was against Sublette County Sheriff K.C. Lehr and Deputy Sheriff Ty Huffman for an alleged illegal search and seizure in June 2019. Rammell argued his Fourth Amendment rights were violated when he was stopped while transporting horses in Sublette County by Huffman, who demanded a brand inspection permit.

