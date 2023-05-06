Kearny cannon

Fort Phil Kearny Regulars fire the cannon during a reenactment of the Battle of the Hundred-in-the-Hands at Fort Phil Kearny in Story. The Battle of the Hundred-in-the-Hands, also known as the Fetterman Fight, was a battle during Red Cloud’s War on Dec. 21, 1866, between the Lakota, Cheyenne and Arapaho American Indians and soldiers of the United States Army. The Fort Phil Kearny Regulars are a living history group that presents programs and demonstrations of life as it was during the 1860s to 1880s, with a special focus on Fort Phil Kearny and the Bozeman Trail.

 Buffalo Bulletin/Courtesy

Buffalo Bulletin

BUFFALO — For decades, staff at the Fort Phil Kearny State Historic Site have provided visitors with context on the Bozeman Trail, life on the frontier in the 1860s and the day-to-day operation of a fort in such an isolated location.

