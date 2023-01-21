Rep. Lloyd Larsen, R-Lander

Rep. Lloyd Larsen, R-Lander, speaks during debate on the budget in the House chamber in late February 2022 at the Wyoming Capitol in Cheyenne.

 Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CASPER — It took former Rep. Tim Hallinan, R-Gillette, four tries to lower the state tax on coal production by half a percent.

This session, current lawmakers have brought back several other previously unsuccessful bills aimed at the energy sector.

