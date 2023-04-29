Fossilized poop

Coprolites are organized into groups based on shape. These are the dashes, which are laid out in the pattern in which they will be mounted. The coprolites, or fossilized animal feces, are for an exhibit that is scheduled to open this summer in restrooms at Fossil Butte National Monument near Kemmerer.

KEMMERER — Fossil Butte National Monument park manager and museum curator Arvid Aase had an idea years ago to make an exhibit of fossilized animal feces, or coprolite, in the museum bathrooms.

