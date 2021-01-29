Registration is now open for the University of Wyoming’s World Language and Culture Program, which offers free weekly language and culture classes during the spring semester.
All sessions are open to the community, and this semester’s offerings will all take place online via Zoom.
The spring schedule includes 18 classes in Arabic, Armenian, German, French, Hebrew, Korean, Russian, Spanish, Turkish and Uzbek, plus a course on American culture with English conversation practice.
Registration is open through Saturday, with classes scheduled to start Monday and run through May 8. Class schedules and reservation information are available at www.uwyo.edu/wlcp. The program also has a Facebook page.
The World Language and Culture Program was started in 2013 by Dilnoza Khasilova, who was a UW graduate student at the time. She envisioned a service-learning program building an international community across cultures.
“We are doing the service for free,” she said. “Anyone who wants to learn basic conversational skills can join our program.”
Khasilova earned her Ph.D. last year in literacy studies and is now a project coordinator in the English Language Center. She turned the World Language and Culture Program into its own nonprofit last year.
All instructors are native speakers, and Khasilova emphasized that classes are structured informally and aimed at offering exposure to languages and cultures, though not necessarily formal teaching. Instructors can answer questions, guide conversation practice and direct students to additional resources if they wish to dig deeper in their language training.
She modeled the program on her own experience learning English while growing up in Uzbekistan. She participated in free classes taught by Peace Corps volunteers, which allowed her to practice conversation skills that supplemented the English training she received in school.
“They taught English in a non-formal setting, but I had a passion,” she said. “I loved the language and I loved the people.”
Because classes are now offered virtually, students and teachers don’t have to be located in Laramie. Khasilova said the roster has grown to include participants from across Wyoming and other states and countries.
Recently, Khasilova was honored by the Wyoming Foreign Language Teachers Association with its Friend of Foreign Language award. The association praised her for supporting language learning and cultural exchange.
TO SIGN UP
The University of Wyoming’s World Language and Culture Program is offering 19 free weekly classes this semester. Registration is open through Saturday, and classes start Monday. Go to www.uwyo.edu/wlcp.