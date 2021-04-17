Due to the unprecedented healthcare needs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, residents of Wyoming will have a special opportunity to purchase or change their health insurance coverage through the www.healthcare.gov marketplace through August 15.
“We offer a free service, and we do way more than enroll people,” said Jolene Rod, who is one of many ‘Navigators” — a person who helps people understand the ACA (Affordable Care Act; aka Obamacare). “It’s an easy process, but it can be intimidating.”
She pointed out that a number of changes have taken place for this year, including who is eligible. As an example, she said that in some instances, a person who collected unemployment for even just one week might qualify.
Additional changes allow many more people to qualify for low-cost plans and the prices for these plans are cheaper than they have ever been. As of April 1, plan prices have gone down at least $50 per month.
Four out of five people are now qualifying for a plan that has a monthly premium of less than $10 per month. The recommendation is anyone who currently has a plan, to log in to see if they qualify for additional discounts and if folks have looked into marketplace insurance in the past and found the premiums to be too expensive, to take another look.
Rod said those who are potentially eligible are “across the board” and not necessarily relegated to only those such as the elderly. It includes people from a variety of backgrounds and walks of life, including small business operators; farmers, ranchers and others in the agricultural industry; and those who live way below established poverty line metrics. It also includes those pursuing higher education.
“I work with a lot of college students,” Rod said. She added that not all college students are necessarily covered by their parents’ coverage, or have aged out. “Many of these students don’t work while attending school. “Yet colleges and universities require students to have health care coverage. This places students in a really awkward position.”
Another demographic that would benefit but hasn’t taken full advantage is the Latino community.
“We face not only a language barrier, but more so, fear,” she said. “This fear is based on a number of factors.” Among those fears, she enumerated included what life was in their native countries, as well as the fear they will be turned over to U.S. authorities, which navigators will not do. However, gaining that trust has not proved easy.
WHY WWW.HEALTHCARE.GOV?
Why turn to the www.healthcare.gov marketplace for coverage? Plans offered by the marketplace are high quality and offer several benefits. For example, these plans do not penalize the person being insured for any pre-existing conditions.
Another benefit is that the plans offer enrollees the opportunity to qualify for discounts or tax credits, which can make these plans much more affordable than other options.
Working with an Enroll Wyoming navigator or going to www.healthcare.gov can also ensure that your information is kept safe and secure while you obtain accurate, fair and impartial information about coverage.
Finally, anyone who experiences a life-changing event such as loss of coverage, marriage/divorce or a change in income can apply for www.healthcare.gov coverage at any time during the year. Navigators are also available to help anyone in this circumstance.
ABOUT ENROLL WYOMING
Since 2013, Enroll Wyoming has helped thousands of Wyoming consumers obtain health insurance coverage, improving the lives of many individuals and families. We take great pride in the work we do to make Wyoming a better place and hope you will contact us with any questions or if you need help getting coverage.
Enroll Wyoming is a grant-funded organization that provides free navigator services to help consumers learn about coverage options and compare health insurance plans online at www.healthcare.gov. Enroll Wyoming navigators can also help consumers enroll in a plan that best suits their needs.
If you prefer to search on your own, you can review available plans at www.healthcare.gov. You can also get information by calling Wyoming 211 without providing personally identifiable information.
Area Enroll Wyoming navigators include:
Jolene Rod: 307-224-2041
Dasa Robertson : 307-214-0786
Cynthia Nunley : 307-274-2312
OR:
WY 211 : dial 211 or 1-888-425-7138