The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) is offering a free suicide prevention training course for all employers and their employees.
On average, one Wyoming resident dies by suicide every two days, said Lindsay Martin, program manager for Injury and Violence Prevention.
“Wyoming unfortunately has a historically high suicide rate,” she said, “That’s why we’re offering free online training to the state’s employers for their employees.”
Known as “Question, Persuade and Refer,” the hour-long course is likened to CPR — cardiopulmonary resuscitation, an emergency medical intervention — and meant to serve as an emergency mental health intervention for suicidal persons and increase the chance of survival, as stated on the official QPR website.
The course, created by Paul Quinnett in 1995, provides individuals with the basic tools to identify and interrupt a crisis and direct them toward proper care.
TRAINING
In November of 2020, more than 5,400 state employees participated in the QPR suicide prevention training; this year, the training is offered to both private and public sectors with the intention of building on Wyoming’s growing effort to provide mental health support to everyone, as stated in the WDH newsletter.
QPR training increases declarative and perceived knowledge of mental health awareness and can improve an individual’s active listening skills, per the official website, which stated 42% of state-mandated participants in Tennessee identified at least one at-risk youth and intervened within six months of completing the course.
Since its inception in 1995, the QPR course has trained over 5,000,000 people worldwide in innovative and practical suicide prevention.
The “chain of survival” model for QPR promotes early identification of suicide behavior and consists of a four-part system designed to increase chances of survival for those in crisis. These parts include early recognition of suicidal behavior; early QPR — asking someone about suicide ideations and feelings; intervention and referral; and advanced life support.
The known warning signs, as stated on the QPR site, are:
• Expressions of hopelessness
• Depression
• Giving away possessions
• Obtaining lethal objects
• Talking of suicide
But studies have shown different crisis are not always related to chronic depression and can manifest different warning signs.
The American Psychiatric Association wrote in a 2018 physician-reviewed article that recent stressors or sudden catastrophic events or failures can also leave people feeling desperate.
It stated many factors can contribute to self-harming ideation among those with or without known mental health conditions. The most common factors that contributed to suicide attempts or ideations in 2018 were relationship disparities and life crisis.
The American Psychiatric Association in addition to common warning signs provided by QPR included on its list of common warning signs reckless behavior or participation in risky activities; dramatic mood changes; and writing about death or suicide.
ENROLLMENT
The Injury and Violence Prevention Program received $250,000 in CARES Act funding to support the training, which typically costs approximately $30 per person.
There are professional trainings available in specific fields of work including clergy, corrections/law enforcement, doctors, eldercare workers, pharmacists, coaches, school health professional and others.
Employers who are interest in arranging for free, online suicide prevention training for their employees can contact Martin at lindsay.martin@wyo.gov.
If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, harming themselves or experiencing suicidal thoughts or behaviors, call 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text “WYO” to 741-741 for the Crisis Text Line.
Other sources in Laramie include the Laramie Suicide Prevention Talk or Text Hotline, a free 24-hour crisis line with Laramie-based trained individuals. To speak with someone, call 307-977-7777.