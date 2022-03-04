The Laramie portion of Interstate 80 was more eventful than normal Thursday when lines of vehicles sporting American and Canadian flags rolled through, horns blaring, for their part in making a national statement.
Dubbed the “Freedom Convoy,” the group is stopping for rallies as it makes its way east to Washington, D.C., to support truckers and oppose COVID-19 rules.
The group was split when it passed Laramie, with some vehicles moving through around 1:15 p.m. and others trailing about an hour later. Laramie supporters gathered along local I-80 exits to watch and, for some, show support.
The Thursday’ convoy left that morning from Little America in Sweetwater County, where the truckers and other drivers stopped overnight. They did a “slow roll” through Rawlins about two hours before hitting Laramie for another “slow roll.”
“I like how they’re sticking it to ‘em,” said Aaron Trahan, who watched from near I-80 in Laramie, about the message the convoy is sending. “I’ve agreed with them forever. I always thought I would do it if I could. If I didn’t have to go to work I’d be there with them.”
The movement was inspired by a protest in Ottawa, Canada, where truckers blocked essential trade routes with the United States for weeks as a way to protest vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 related policies.
Canada officials responded by passing an Emergencies Act, deploying police officers in riot gear to disperse the crowds. By its conclusion, the protest resulted in more than 100 arrests and millions of dollars lost in commerce because of the blocked trade routes. Supporters from the United States donated millions of dollars to the protestors.
Members of the Laramie audience cited various reasons for turning out to show their support, most centered around wanting to support truckers and disagreeing with COVID-19 related policies.
“I love freedom,” said Mike Semonisck. “I love people who are able to protest here and support what they believe, and I believe the same thing.”
For Cody organizer Laura Loughran-Redmond, the American convoy isn’t just about truckers or vaccine mandates, it’s about finding a return to humanity that was lost during the pandemic.
“Fear has overtaken a lot of places,” Loughran-Redmond said. “When I saw what was going on in Canada and how happy they were to see and touch each other and see each other’s faces, that was really moving.”
Loughran-Redmond helped coordinate the sharing of information and supplies for the rally over Facebook. She and her family also made baked goods for the drivers as a way to “send them off with love.”
“It’s not political at all, it’s just about getting your freedom back,” she said. “It’s not anti-anything, it’s pro-choice. You shouldn’t be discriminated upon if you choose to wear a mask. Your vaccination status shouldn’t determine your quality of life.”
The convoy departed Troutdale, Oregon, on Tuesday afternoon, heading east on Interstate 84. Its stops included Boise, Idaho, and Ogden, Utah, before continuing onto Interstate 80. The I-80 “Freedom Convoy” is one of many. Another also moved through northern Wyoming across Interstate 90 on Thursday.
The movement also has started a dialogue about the contributions truckers make to the national economy and the challenges they face.
“I’m not in (the convoy) — I need to keep working,” said trucker Fidel Maravina when the group was stopped at Little America on Wednesday. “But truckers move products across America, they work hard and I still support them.”
While there were some Donald Trump flags on display throughout the convoy, Sheridan supporter Clint Pickrel said the movement expands beyond conservatism to include a more universal dissent surrounding vaccine mandates.
“It’s really about people wanting to challenge the government on what they feel are unfair mandates,” Pickrel said.