A crowd of people check out the selections of fresh produce from Forté Farms based out of Palisade, Colo., during the Downtown Laramie Farmers Market on Friday, July 21, 2023, in the parking lot north of Laramie Railroad Depot Park on S. 1st St. The market, presented by Laramie Main Street Alliance, also features handmade goods, seasonal cocktails, to-go food, art and more, will continue from 3-7 p.m. each Friday until Sept. 29.
A tent devoted to selling jelly, jams and preserves is next to another vendor selling more fresh produce from Colorado during the Downtown Laramie Farmers Market on Friday, July 21, 2023, in the parking lot north of Laramie Railroad Depot Park on S. 1st St. Starting on Aug. 4 and lasting to Sept. 1 will be "Gem City Nights" on Fridays. This event, also presented by Laramie Main Street Alliance, will feature an all-ages art making drop-in workshop from 3-7 p.m. and two live musical acts from 6-9 p.m. at the same location of the farmers market.
David Watson/Laramie Boomerang
