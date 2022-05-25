...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility less than a mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley and South Laramie Range.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
Downtown Laramie was recognized as a 2022 Great American Main Street. The award recognizes downtown areas that saw significant efforts for economic and historic preservation and revitalization.
The award, which is given by Main Street America, recognizes downtown areas that have done exceptional work in building the economy while preserving a sense of history and place.
“This brings Laramie national recognition among our peers and those working in economic development,” said Trey Sherwood, executive director of Laramie Main Street Alliance.
Since 2005, the organization has worked to build partnerships with the city of Laramie, University of Wyoming and local businesses to work toward economic success. It was the group’s holistic approach to economic development that caught the attention of the award committee, Sherwood said.
Some of the organization’s most notable efforts include starting a mural project in the downtown area, creating a gift certificate program for UW students to spend money downtown and hosting a variety of events such as the local farmers market and Laramie Brewfest.
“It’s a reflection of not just doing events, but doing that in coordination in a strategic way with a long-term vision,” Sherwood said.
Nearly 400 private rehabilitation projects and $21 million in public and private investment have happened in Laramie since the Main Street Alliance was formed, according to a press release. There also have been a net gain of 148 new businesses and 689 new jobs.
In addition to special projects, the diversity of gender and socioeconomic status among Laramie Main Street Alliance members was noted as a positive aspect of the organization.
The group thanked local businesses, board members and volunteers who worked more than 59,000 hours since 2005 for their work that earned the accolade.
Sherwood hopes the distinction will bring new customers to downtown businesses and increase heritage tourism in the area. Residents will continue to notice work from the Main Street Alliance as the group continues to move forward on an economic development plan it created in 2012.
“We’re not done,” Sherwood said. “This is an amazing accomplishment. We’re only 10 years into our 20-year economic development plan.”