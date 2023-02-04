Imagine a country line dance that stretches from Wyoming to Hawaii to New York.
That is a lot of boogyin’ scootin’ boots.
A line dance class, one of the virtual class offerings of AARP Wyoming, connects dancers across the country. Laramie resident and long-time dance teacher Susan Shumway teaches the class.
Shumway’s class is one of the more popular choices, said Jennifer Baier, AARP Wyoming outreach director. It is one of six free online classes presented weekly by AARP Wyoming. The classes are made available through AARP chapters across the country.
“We have 34,000 participants nationwide,” Baier said, speaking of the entire list of classes.
“They are offered in Wyoming. We have our line dance instructor come to our office — and there are a number of people from Wyoming, a lot of people from Colorado. It’s not uncommon for us to have participants from Hawaii, Pennsylvania, New York, anywhere across the country. We’ve had a couple of international folks drop in.”
The classes can be experienced live or recorded, Baier said.
The line dancing option features Shumway teaching both basic and advanced dance steps and sequences at the AARP office in Cheyenne. Though the style is country line dancing, she choreographs many kinds of music.
Shumway taught jazz dance and clogging in Laramie for 25 years. She is a newcomer to line dancing and has been studying it since she agreed to teach the class.
Line dancing is a great exercise for seniors, Shumway said. She tells her students to not worry about getting every step, but to “just keep moving.”
“It’s gentle movement. We don’t move enough after 50,” she said. “And there is sequencing in dancing that makes the brain work. It’s important to always be learning.”
Dawna Miyagawa joined the classes from northern Minnesota and said she has used them to drop 43 pounds. Because of her location, she said, access to virtual classes has been an important way to improve her health.
She said that she especially like’s the library of previous classes that are on the AARP website; something not all class programs offer.
Baier said the need to make classes available to everyone is an important part of the planning process.
“You can take them from the comfort of your home. We know that given the Wyoming winters, it’s not always feasible to travel.” Baier said.
For Las Vegas resident Quinell Hui, line dancing in her home is both good exercise and a connection to home.
“I grew up in Wyoming, always liked line dancing,” Hui said. “I like that it is live but virtual. I just like to do it at home. I’ve never been a big gym person. The teacher is very energetic and appeals to all dance levels,” she said.
Participants in the classes can choose to have their phone or computer’s cameras on or off, and Hui said hers is always off.
“It’s a personal choice, and no one has to worry about being seen. It doesn’t keep people from participating. Just have fun. If you can’t get the steps, then just move,” she said.
The social connections in the classes, whether or not the cameras are turned on, are important for seniors, Baier said. Though these connections can be more challenging in a virtual environment, the classes are designed to recreate the coffee or locker room conversations that can happen in a brick-and-mortar setting.
“What we do to try to form a community is that once class ends, the instructors stick around for 15 to 30 minutes and people can unmute themselves. They can talk to each other; they can ask questions,” Baier said.
“They are actually very supportive. When one woman had a recent loss in her family, and she shared that at the end of class, lots and lots of chat messages went to her. The instructor read her a poem the next week because it was on her mind,” Baier said.
“We are able to use the virtual tools to still connect with people. It really does combat social isolation, and what we are seeing is that some of our fitness folks are coming to other things, to kind of recognize each other. We always start off class with, ‘Where are you joining from?’” she added.
Christine Bailey, who takes the line dance class, and several others, at her home in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, said the virtual nature of he class has brought people together in unexpected ways.
“There are literally people from all over the country — and I believe a couple from Canada. It is a super diverse group that I would not be exposed to otherwise. Dance brings people together,” Bailey said.
Wyoming AARP’s six fitness classes focus on yoga, strength, balance and wellness, but other courses, such as writing and history are also offered through the Wyoming AARP.
“We love having the classes, connecting with our members this way — members and their guests — across the country,” Baier said.
Classes are selected from suggestions and surveys of AARP Wyoming members, she said. One of this year’s additions is Qigong, a Chinese system of stances and movements to improve balance and vitality.
“We’ve had three classes in Qigong, and my gosh, there were so many people the first week — something like 450 people. It was great,” she said.