The yoga studio at 152 N. 2nd St. was once Laramie’s 1870 Methodist Episcopal Church, but what had been its front is now its back. It had been diagonally across 2nd Street at University Avenue, but instead of turning it when moving to the other side of the street, the movers kept it oriented the same way it was.

A new building, the Laramie Elks Lodge (BPOE) was built on the former church site in 1910; it is still there at 103 S. 2nd St. The Methodists built a new church in 1904 at 5th Street and Thornburg (renamed Ivinson Avenue), where the Albany County Detention Center is now.

