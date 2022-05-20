...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM
MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 22 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east-central, south-central and southeast
Wyoming and panhandle Nebraska. This includes Cheyenne,
Laramie, Rawlins, Douglas, Kimball, and Saratoga.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches.
* WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills and the Laramie Valley
including Arlington, Elk Mountain, and Laramie.
* WHEN...Until Noon MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Travel may become hazardous due to icy, snow covered
roads and reduced visibilities in falling and blowing snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
A winter snowstorm left a picturesque landscape for Laramie residents in January. A spring snowstorm is expected to hit the city this weekend.
Albany County residents can expect at least one more blast of winter as a storm moves through the area this weekend.
The area is under a winter weather advisory that began this morning and continues through noon Saturday. Anywhere from 2-5 inches of snow is expected over that time period, with the greatest probability of snow Friday afternoon and into the night. Snowfall could be even more significant in the Snowy Range Mountains, with 6-12 inches forecast.
“(This) definitely is a late-season storm,” said Shelby Fuller, spokesperson for the National Weather Service. “It's definitely not unheard of to have a bigger winter storm in May, especially in Wyoming.”
Along with snowfall, residents should prepare for a hard freeze as temperatures are predicted to dip to as low as 20 degrees Friday and Saturday nights.
The frost could kill sensitive plants and cause problems to unprotected plumbing, according to the National Weather Service. Residents should drain their in-ground sprinkler systems and cover above-ground pipes to keep them from freezing. Covering plants and draining water from their pots also can help them survive the freeze.
The storm comes after a dry week in Laramie. Snowpack in the Laramie River basin was at 65% of median Tuesday, a drop from 95% the previous week. This time last year, the snowpack was at 112% of median.
Snowpack in the Laramie River Basin is now the lowest in the state, with overall Wyoming levels at 74% of median.
A high wind warning also is in effect through Friday evening, with winds expected at a rate of 35-45 mph with occasional gusts up to 65 mph. The advisory covers most of southeast Wyoming.